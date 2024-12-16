JUCO OL Chace Stratford takes official visit with decision looming

Junior college offensive lineman Chace Stratford on his official visit (Stratford)

As Middle Tennessee looks to build a strong offensive line unit this offseason, the coaching staff has searched for quality talent at every level. When they began to search the junior college ranks, they extended an offer to Chace Stratford of Navarro Junior College (TX). Two months later, he made an official visit to Murfreesboro to see what the Blue Raiders have to offer for his future.

With it being an official visit, the staff at Middle Tennessee was able to take full advantage of the trip and show the prospect everything they could offer. That included exploring what the local scene presents with trips around Murfreesboro and downtown Nashville. "The visit went good. I got to see all of Murfreesboro and Broadway in Nashville." While all the glitz and glamor is nice, he is ultimately looking to further his football career. After talking with the coaching staff about his game and how he fits into the Blue Raiders' vision on the field, they completed a full film study. "Just their knowledge of the game stood out to me. They talked a lot of football and they told me stuff I need to work on," Stratford said.

Stratford has been a highly sought-after lineman from the junior college ranks. His resume boasts 10 FBS offers. As he has added offers, he has taken official visits to Georgia State, Western Kentucky, and now Middle Tennessee. This visit was highly anticipated, as Stratford has already narrowed his list of options to three schools, including MTSU. Now that his visit here has been completed, he has narrowed his options further, and a decision could be imminent. "I have narrowed it down to 2 schools: Georgia State and MTSU," he tells GoMiddle. "I’m going to talk with my family and make a big decision real soon."