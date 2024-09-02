“We were in cover three and I messed up the first time around but when we went back to it, I was ready,” Howse says. “I saw the QB step up and I made a play.”

Howse flew all over the field on Saturday night and was the leader in the secondary. He tied a career-high for tackles in a game (5), recorded his first TFL, and recorded his second career interception, this one set up an MTSU touchdown.

Murfreesboro, TN – With 59 new players on the Middle Tennessee roster, somebody was bound to show out in the 2024 season opener. In this case, it was transfer defensive back John Howse IV as he had a career day, and one could point at him to say he made the biggest impact in the 32-25 victory against Tennessee Tech.

That pick was returned 42 yards to set up an MTSU score, extending the lead 14-0. With the final score being 32-25, that interception proved to be a monumental part of Derek Mason’s first win in Floyd Stadium.

Funny enough, this wasn’t the Nashville, TN native’s first go around with Mason, the head man with MTSU signed Howse to Vanderbilt in December of 2020. He was a high three-star prospect and the No. 14 player in Tennessee per Rivals but had some tough sledding with the Commodores.

Howse would see action in only 10 games over his first two years with Vandy. But in 2023, he showed that he could be a productive player in the secondary, recording 15 tackles and an interception in 11 games but would enter the transfer portal after the season.

His recruitment would last a little over a month before he decided to follow the coach who originally recruited him out of high school. Signing with the Blue Raiders on May 31st.

Howse would work his tail off through summer, so it was no surprise when he was listed as the starting safety against Tennessee Tech. He would of course have his big game, but the defense as a whole would be challenged a lot in the second half when Jordyn Potts would take over after an injury to the starting quarterback.

Potts would go 27-38 with 256 yards and three touchdowns, leading TTU all the back and taking the lead before Frank Peasant would save the day at the end with a 30-yard touchdown run.

“I wouldn’t say things were necessarily difficult about him, but we definitely needed to make some sideline adjustments,” Howse said. “We prepared well for it and once we made those adjustments, I think we did a good job of stopping it.”

It was a thrilling battle and Howse was once again a big part of the final defensive drive, playing good coverage to keep Tech from taking any deep shots to get into MT territory. Leading to a sack and two check-downs that were swallowed up as the Blue Raiders would go home with the win.