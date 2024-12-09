Interior offensive line transfer Kyle Brown eyeing visit after offer

Recruiting is built on relationships and that continues into the collegiate ranks once players enter the transfer portal to look for a new home. That was the case for the Blue Raiders as the staff looks to build on an existing relationship with one of the top interior offensive lineman in the portal currently.
Dartmouth transfer Kyle Brown caught up with GoMiddle to discuss his offer from the Blue Raiders.
The connection on staff to Brown comes in the form of Director of Player Personnel Landan Yount, who was hired away from Dartmouth. As the transfer learned of his offer, he had in-depth conversations with Yount and offensive line coach Kendall Simmons.
"I found out I got offered when coach Simmons and Landan called me. They talked about the great staff MTSU has brought in and how the school has provided them with everything to have an exceptional team," Brown said. "The conversation as a whole was pretty electric, both coaches and myself seemed really amped to be talking.
Having a familiar voice like Yount's on the other side of the phone allowed for the conversations to progress quickly and for the staff to relate to the target in an unique way. This allowed for Brown to get a clear picture of everything Middle Tennessee can offer.
"Having past experience with Landan not only initially introduced me to MTSU, but also allowed him to make comparisons to the football and school we both were at in the past and the advantages that MTSU brings to the table."
The conversations between both sides went very well and it left the Dartmouth transfer looking to see more soon.
"Their overall message was super positive and they expressed how I can fill a need that they might have on the offensive line. I plan to visit campus soon," he told GoMiddle.