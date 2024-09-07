PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1MNkpKUEZWNzhNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUw2SkpQRlY3OE0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1MNkpKUEZWNzhNJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Instant Analysis: Ole Miss

Nick Vattiato warms up before Ole Miss. Photo by MT Athletic Communications
Nick Vattiato warms up before Ole Miss. Photo by MT Athletic Communications
Conner Smith
Staff Writer

Oxford, MS – It was a gloomy day for the MTSU Blue Raiders when they took the field against heavily favored No. 6 Ole Miss. The Rebs leaned on a potent rushing attack that allowed them to open the field for the passings game, as they broke an SEC and school record.

The Middle offense couldn’t capitalize on some red zone trips and dropped the ballgame, 52-3.

“We didn't play a great first half, but I think this team got better today," says MTSU head coach Derek Mason. "Ole Miss is a very good team, they're very psychical. We learned a lot about ourselves tonight, and I'm excited about where we will go next."

KEYS OF THE GAME

Ole Miss dominated this ballgame from the opening whistle. They came out and proved they were the bigger and better team, starting with their run game. The Rebels rushed for 258 yards on 6.1 yards per carry behind Henry Parrish Jr’s career day, where he accounted for 165 yards and four touchdowns.

Regarding the passing game, Ole Miss allowed their ground attack to keep MTSU honest, which allowed Rebel quarterback Jaxson Dart to have a near-perfect day, going 25-for-27 with 377 yards and a touchdown.

For Middle Tennessee, it couldn’t have been any different offensively. The run game could not get going for the second consecutive week, rushing for under 2 yards per carry.

However, Nick Vattiato showed promise and was able to find some rhythm with his receivers. He threw for 209 yards while Holden Willis was his No. 1 target, racking up seven catches for 94 yards.

MTSU did get inside the red zone three times but could not muster more than three points.

STATS TO LOOK AT

24 – The number of consecutive completions from Dart which set an Ole Miss and SEC record.

1.1 – The yards per carry number from the Blue Raiders.

3 – The number of sacks the Blue Raiders had against a veteran Ole Miss offensive line of over 150 starts.

6 – TFLs for the Blue Raiders on Saturday, their 13th in the season's first two games.

29% - The percentage of third down conversions that MTSU converted on Saturday.

11 – The number of receivers that Vattiato connected with.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Blue Raiders get a big one at home in week three, 100 Miles of Hate, against the arch-rival Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. WKU leads the all-time series 37-35-1 and has won five straight games.

The ‘Tops feature outstanding offensive and defensive lines, which has been a mystery with this Middle Tennessee team and will be a tell-tale game for how the 2024 campaign turns out. Western features a talented passing game led by transfer QB TJ Finley who threw for 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns for Texas State in 2023.

The Hilltoppers dominated the game in Bowling Green a season ago, beating the Blue Raiders 31-10. Many players have left both squads, and after SEC foes thrashed both teams in the first two weeks, there’s a lot of uncertainty.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM CT at Floyd Stadium.





trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pZGRsZXRlbm5lc3NlZS5y aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3MvaW5zdGFudC1hbmFseXNpcy1vbGUtbWlzcy01NyIs CiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAg fSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVh dGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50 c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAg Ly8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28g d2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAi aHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJl bnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJk cmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJG JTJGbWlkZGxldGVubmVzc2VlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGaW5zdGFu dC1hbmFseXNpcy1vbGUtbWlzcy01NyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE2JmN2PTIuMCZj aj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2Nv cmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==