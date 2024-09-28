Memphis, Tenn. -- As the Blue Raiders finally wrapped up a tough slate of nonconference games to open the season, Middle Tennessee lost to Memphis by a score of 24-7. This game went a little different than expected but at the end of the day this team could not capitalize on enough opportunities to beat one of the top programs at the Group of Five level.

RUN GAME WOES

Simply put, this team will need to run the ball a lot better if it wants to win games in conference play. On the night, the Blue Raiders ran the ball 24 times for a 1.8-yard average. That is simply unacceptable and has been a problem all season up to this point. Flip Credle and Terry Wilkins were able to find some running lanes in the second half, including a five-yard touchdown rush by the latter to get points on the board. On defense, they allowed for Memphis to have an imposing rushing attack, boasting 6.1 yards per carry before kneeing it out.

FINISHING STILL NEEDS TO IMPROVE

This team had the opportunity to make a statement after Memphis missed a field goal. That statement seemed to have been made when Omari Kelly got behind the defense, but he attempted to reach for the end zone from the three-yard line and fumbled the ball through the end zone, giving the Tigers the ball back with zero points on the board. Nick Vattiato took another strip-sack, where the offensive line needed to be shifted pre-snap. Simply put, this team can not defeat good teams while placing the ball on the ground several times each game.

OMARI KELLY BIG DAY

Omari Kelly was not prone to the finishing problem with the massive fumble at the beginning of the game, but he has continued to show he can be a weapon down the field. On the night, he finished with six receptions for 174 yards. If this team can get the ball to Kelly and tight end Holden Willis consistently throughout the game, this team could have a dangerous passing attack.

XAVIER WILLIAMS EASING IN AT SAFETY

With Brendon Harris going down a couple of weeks ago, Middle Tennessee needed to find answers at the safety position. Third-string quarterback Xavier Williams made the move back to the other side of the ball, playing the position last season at UCF. Each possession, he continues to grow more comfortable at the position, leading the team in tackles tonight with nine.

WHAT COMES NEXT?