Instant Analysis: Louisiana Tech

Ruston, La. – Louisiana Tech has always been a tough place to play for the MTSU Blue Raiders, but Middle head coach Derek Mason liked his team's growth in the last two weeks and hoped to change that 0-4 record. After a great start from MT, the Bulldogs quickly took control of the momentum and didn't let go until the game was over and they had bludgeoned the Blue Raiders, 48-21.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Mason has said all year that it's not an if but when the offense explodes. When the game started, it seemed like the Blue Raiders had finally woken up offensively; they scored on their first two drives and in only 15 plays. Louisiana Tech did the same, but after the showing two weeks prior in Memphis, it felt like the Middle defense would pull its weight in a potential victory. But that was the exact opposite of what happened. The high-powered MTSU offense ran out of fuel, and the Bulldogs were just getting started.

In the final six Blue Raider drives, there were three punts, two turnovers, and a kneel-down before halftime, while LA Tech finished with three touchdowns and a missed field goal. Down 34-14 at halftime, there were serious concerns. But if you're the Blue Raiders, get a stop on defense, let your offense work and then you're back in the game.

However, the second half picked up where the second half left off. MTSU did find a way to score, but with 20 minutes and a change left in the game, MT saw itself down 48-21. They never responded with a score and would drop their fifth consecutive contest.

After the first two Middle drives of the game, the Bulldog defense we expected to see came to life and showed why they're the No. 1 defense in CUSA—allowing 194 yards and one touchdown after the first quarter on 4.6 yards per play.

On the offensive side for the Dawgs, Evan Bullock was sensational in only his second career start. Throwing for 290 yards and five touchdowns while picking up another score on a QB sneak. We also saw a squad in Louisiana Tech that ranked last in the conference for YPC, dominating the middle defensive front for 4.9 yards a carry, over two yards their average number.

Something that was going to be the deciding factor was who forced turnovers because neither team is particularly good at it, but LA Tech won that battle as well. MTSU coughed the ball twice, and the home team scored 14 points because of it.

It was just an impressive win by Louisiana Tech, and they look to be on the come-up after finally figuring out their offensive woes.

NUMBERS TO LOOK AT

525 – The number of yards that Louisiana Tech racked up, the first time surpassing 500 yards since 2021.

5 – The number of touchdowns that Evan Bullock threw for. It is the first time an LA Tech quarterback has thrown five touchdowns in a game since 2020.

5.7 – How many yards a carry the Bulldogs ran for. Coming into this week, averaging just 2.7 YPC, they ran for nearly six a carry and 226 yards.

182 – How many yards Omari Kelly and Holden Willis combined for in the 48-21 loss.

13 – The combined number of receptions from Kelly and Willis.

7 – The number of red zone trips the Bulldogs had against Middle Tennessee. They went 6-for-7 inside the 20-yard line, with their only failed trip being a missed field goal.

75% – The percentage of third downs that Louisiana Tech converted. Heading into the game, MTSU's key was to get off the field on third down, but they could not do so. Allowing the Bulldogs to go 12-for-16.