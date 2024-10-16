INSTANT ANALYSIS: Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee

Tight end Holden Willis was crucial to the success of Middle Tennessee tonight (Photo by HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Murfreesboro, Tenn. -- Middle Tennessee has finally claimed a win after defeating the visiting Kennesaw State xx-yy in the first home game in nearly a month. The game was a defensive battle and the Blue Raiders were able to win on the backs of their defense and Holden Willis, which was encouraging to see, no matter the opponent.

Holden Willis shines, Omari Kelly rebounds

Tight end Holden Willis was targeted early and often, and it paid dividends as he would go on to finish with eight receptions for 92 yards. He is the engine that makes this offense run and that was made clear tonight. Omari Kelly quietly had a strong game catching the ball, hauling six receptions for 77 yards. However, his biggest play on the night would come via a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown. With both star weapons potentially hitting stride at the right time, it will be important to take advantage of that.

Penalties take away scoring opportunities

With this team, it feels like penalties always come at the worst moment. That was the case again tonight, preventing several scoring opportunities during the game. Flip Credle had a touchdown called back, and then two penalties later, Zeke Rankin was knocked out of field goal range. This took away the chance to put the game out of reach early in the fourth quarter. A massive gain by Holden Willis was called back in a two minute drill before the half that had put the team in field goal range.

Anthony Bynum, Defense shine

Redshirt freshman defensive end Anthony Bynum had a strong game as this team looks for other options to step up due to Alex Williams missing the rest of the season. He was a disruptive presence all night, recording six tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. The defense as a whole held the Owls to 234 total yards.

Running game finally established

It took until the seventh game of the season but the running game has finally been established to some extent. As a team overall, the team had over 100 yards rushing on the night before kneeldowns took place.. Jekail Middlebrook and Flip Credle combined for a solid one-two punch and were able to take advantage of running lanes opened by the offensive line. The return of Middlebrook has been a significant boost for this team.

Offensive line woes continue