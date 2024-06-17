New head football coach Derek Mason is known for his mind as a defensive coach, and now he and his staff have landed their first defensive target of the 2025 class, going into Chattanooga to land Baylor High School linebacker Joel Lowenberg. The new commit broke down his decision with GoMiddle.

Advertisement

Lowenberg was offered by Middle Tennessee over a month ago by linebackers coach A.J Reisig and looked to get to campus in Murfreesboro following the news. When he got to campus, the visit showed him that this would be his next home. "MTSU stood on top for me because of how welcomed I felt on campus and while talking to the coaches," he told GoMiddle, "I visited MTSU on June 10th. The visit was better than I could have asked for."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQhIeKaqu+4j/CflLU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VyaWtLaW1yZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEVy aWtLaW1yZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2Jy b3ducnVuMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNicm93bnJ1bjExPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2V3ZXN0bW9yZWxhbmQ0 Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZXdlc3Rtb3JlbGFuZDQyPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRGVyZWtNYXNvbj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hEZXJla01hc29uPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3N0ZXdkZzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QHN0ZXdkZzE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hBSlJlaXNpZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hBSlJlaXNpZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pPbFRONVIz NG0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KT2xUTjVSMzRtPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEpvZWwgKEBKb2VsX2xvd2VuYmVyZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2VsX2xvd2VuYmVyZy9zdGF0dXMvMTgwMjc1NTgwMzY5NjI4 ODIzNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Middle Tennessee has made it a point to lock the state of Tennessee down first and foremost. This has included attacking the Chattanooga area with Coach Reisig. "I like how Coach Reisig was completely honest to me throughout the entire recruiting process. His message to me was basically, 'We want you, and you would be a great fit at MTSU.'" Last year was his first season at Baylor following a transfer after spending some time playing in north Georgia. It was an impactful first year, to say the least, as he became the top linebacker on one of the best teams in the state, finishing the year as the runner-up in the top private school class in Tennessee. As he approaches his senior season, he has the chance to take another step forward as he leads the Red Raider defense.