In-state defensive lineman Tobja Walters impressed with unit during visit

2026 defensive lineman Tobja Walters (right) with his quarterback during a visit
Shayne Pickering • GoMiddle
Recruiting and Team Insider
@shaynep_media

It is no secret that this program needs an infusion of size and talent in the trenches as it builds future recruiting classes. As the staff looks for potential trench talent to recruit in the 2026 recruiting cycle, they have hosted a long and impressive list of prospects to begin the season, one of which is Oak Ridge (Tenn.) standout defensive tackle Tobja Walters. He recently made it to campus as Middle Tennessee hosted archrival Western Kentucky.

"The visit went great. I loved the intensity and the energy. What caught my eye was how much the D-line was developed and how they got after Western Kentucky’s quarterback."

As he witnessed the game, he kept his eye on the defensive front that he would potentially be playing in. While it was a tough outing for the defense as a whole as they attempted to patch together a competitive unit, he saw a lot of positives from what the unit showed and how they were coached.

"What stood out to me when I watched the D-line was that they were strong up front and were destructing the block well."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBnb29kIHRpbWUgYXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NVF9GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVRfRkI8L2E+ IGdhbWUgbGFzdCBuaWdodCBjYW7igJl0IHdhaXQgdG8gYmUgYmFjayEhISEg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MYW5kYW5Zb3VudD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGFuZGFuWW91bnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9oYVRmdGtiaXFGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFUZnRr YmlxRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUb2JqYSBXYWx0ZXJzIChAdG9iamFfd2Fs dGVycykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90b2JqYV93YWx0 ZXJzL3N0YXR1cy8xODM1MjgyNjYxODEzNjk4ODI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

At Oak Ridge, they run a very similar base defense set, which made him aware of what to look for in a defensive lineman during the game since it is very similar to what he is doing now. As he began to get a feel for what this staff wanted to accomplish up front, he saw a potential fit.

"I feel like I do a good job at play recognition. I can recognize run/pass fast. Then, my strength and arm length help me pass rush well, and I can destruct the block well."

Walters currently claims offers from both in-state Memphis and ETSU. That list of schools will only continue to increase as programs start sending out more offers in the 2026 recruiting class. As college programs continue to evaluate prospects in the junior class and establish a board, Walter is beginning to hear from a handful of programs regularly, including Middle Tennessee, Miami (OH), and Navy.

As he continues to hear from the Blue Raiders, he is looking forward to developing a relationship with the defensive line coaches in Murfreesboro.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTc4NTU0NjMvNjUzZWNhODgwYzVlNjgwNDEwODYz YjY4Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
