In-state 2026 quarterback target Bronzden Chaffin talks MTSU offer

In-state 2026 quarterback target Bronzden Chaffin after camping

As the 2025 high school recruiting class begins to work its way to a close, the attention turns to the next wave of targets in the 2026 cycle. That includes in-state quarterback target Bronzden Chaffin. The dual-threat weapon caught the eye off the new coaching staff early on and the interest between the two sides remained constant since this summer.

During the summer, Chaffin camped in Murfreesboro where he was able to work with the offensive coaches on staff for a day. That really kickstarted the relationship with quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder. "It’s been great. We’ve been in touch ever since I went to their camp this summer." After coming back for a couple of gameday visits, the staff believed it was finally time to offer their first quarterback of the 2026 cycle in Chaffin. He found out he had earned an offer during a practice at Upperman. "It was a great conversation. I actually called them in the middle of Monday practice to talk."