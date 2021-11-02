How Did We Get Here?



It’s the question many fans have asked since conference uncertainty looms large.

So, how did we get here?



Complacency.



Just read the statement from athletic director Chris Massaro :

“MTSU has been bowl eligible in football seven out of the last 10 years (tied for second-most in C-USA) and we added five NCAA men’s basketball shares over that time frame (the most in C-USA).”

Campus leaders settled for bowl eligibility and conveniently forgot to mention the football program is 10-18 over the past three seasons.

After all, six wins is all that is needed to keep your job and ensure your contract is extended. No need to win a conference championship (and no, those cousin-kissing co-championships don’t count). Just win half your games baby.



Complacent leaders watched as the men’s basketball program - a program built from the ground up by Kermit Davis - was systematically taken down brick by brick and destroyed in only three years.



And, to make matters worse, the administration quietly extended head coach Nick McDevitt after an 11-win season. Apparently, going 11-21 warrants a contract extension at Middle Tennessee. By his third year, McDevitt won 24 games total (By comparison, the men’s basketball team won 25 games in Kermit Davis’ final season).

Leaders remained quiet while their competition invested in their programs. When other athletic departments built new locker rooms, expanded their strength and conditioning facilities, improved the student-athlete experience, and enhanced game day experience for fans, Middle Tennessee’s leaders moved at a snail’s pace.

Nearly five years later after releasing an athletic facility master plan, the department remains a year away from the start of construction.

Other schools showed their commitment to championships by building new facilities. Middle Tennessee, on the other hand, remained content with competing.

As a result, Middle Tennessee’s facilities fell behind.



Ok. That’s a lie.



Middle Tennessee’s facilities aren’t even in the same universe as some of their peer institutions.



Why?



Campus leaders maintained the status quo. Any attempt to move the needle forward was a threat to the status quo.



Now, their firm grip on the status quo holding the program back.



They’ve praised graduation rates - and rightfully so - but did little to improve the student-athlete experience.



They’ve settled for cliches, but it takes more than cliches to win championships. Just ask Butch Jones.



They’ve begged for support but did little to build support.



It’s time for President Sidney McPhee and athletic director Chris Massaro to take an honest look at the man in the mirror. If you want to make Middle Tennessee a better place, just look at yourself and make the change.



