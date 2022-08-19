GoMiddle Staff Season Predictions

We have arrived. Middle Tennessee State kicks off the season at James Madison in approximately two weeks. To be specific, the season is two weeks from Saturday. It is now time for the unveiling of the GoMiddle season picks. Publisher Matt Dossett, writers Braden McPherson and Rickey Fuquay Jr. have submitted their predictions for MT in 2022



Braden McPherson The 2022 Middle Tennessee football season is now just a couple short weeks away from kickoff. The Blue Raiders Head Coach Rick Stockstill enters this season as his 12th campaign at the helm in Murfreesboro. Coming off the 2021 season, which featured the Blue Raiders with a 7-6 record including a bowl victory over Toledo. Middle Tennessee looks to build off of that momentum from a season ago when they open up the 2022 campaign and hit the road against James Madison on September 3rd. The non-conference slate this season is no slack for the Blue raiders. As mentioned< Middle Tennessee travels to Harrisonburg, Virginia to face James Madison also following a trip our west to Fort Collins, Colorado matching up with the Rams of Colorado State. The Blue Raiders return to Murfreesboro for the home opener against Tennessee State on September 17th. The out of conference slate concludes the following week with a trip down in Miami to face the Hurricanes. The C-USA schedule begins on September 30th when the Blue raiders open up the slate at with UTSA after a bye week. The rest of the conference home opponents include Western Kentucky, Charlotte, and Florida Atlantic. The road slate features UAB, UTEP, Louisiana Tech, and FIU. The schedule is no slouch for the 2022 campaign, that is one thing for sure. Starting with the non-conference slate (first 4 games), I believe the Blue raiders will sit at a 2-2 record before opening up conference slate. Coming out victorious in one of the first two road trips opening up the season and, of course, defeating Tennessee State in the home opener during Week 3. Now for the C-USA schedule. Middle Tennessee has an absolutely brutal first half of opponents there. Features the top four teams in the C-USA projected order of finish, per Athlon Sports. Gotta sense the Blue Raiders will struggle during that stretch. I have them at 1-3 during that span which puts them at 3-5 (1-3) overall so far. Now for the conclusion of the season. For the most part, this is really where the schedule gets lighter and where Middle Tennessee could make a push for yet another bowl game appearance in 2022. Ultimately, I do think this happens for the Blue Raiders again this season. I have them coming out winners in three of the last four which would put them at 6-6 (4-4) overall and would indeed punch a ticket for a bowl bid once again. Hard to say if this would be a successful season for Coach Stockstill and the rest of the Middle Tennessee program, nonetheless getting to the postseason won’t ever be a bad thing, despite the mediocrity results looming around the fanbase. Prediction: 6-6 overall, 4-4 in league play



Matt Dossett (Publisher) Another year of Blue Raiders football is finally upon us. On the surface, this season seems somewhat enigmatic. There are a lot of ifs and unknown variables when it comes to MT's 2022 campaign. One of the pieces to the puzzle is Chase Cunningham. Cunningham is coming off the heels of a gruesome leg injury last season in 2021. Will he rebound, take the reins, and pick up where he left off production wise? Prior to the injury, Cunningham slung the rock for 1,318 yards to go with 16 touchdowns against three interceptions. He piled up those statistics despite only competing in five ballgames for 2021. This season starts out on a tricky note. For starters, the Blue Raiders open up the season on the road against James Madison. Look for the boys in Blue to be tested by the Dukes early. Follow that up with another road contest next week, against Colorado State. For the sake of debate, I'll go ahead and say that MTSU will split those two outings, putting MT at a record of 1-1 heading into the first home game against Tennessee State. Let's chalk the TSU game as a win, putting MT at 2-1 heading into the trip down to Coral Gables, to play the Miami Hurricanes. Long story short, I think MT gets clobbered against the Canes. So, 2-2 it is, four games in. After that is the Friday Night Blackout game against UTSA. I don't think the Blue Raiders have the juice to come out on top after 60 minutes. 2-3... The next three games are at UAB, WKU at home and and at UTEP. I think MT goes 2-1 there, putting them at 4-4. The home stretch is at Louisiana Tech, Charlotte and FAU at home, and at FIU for the regular season finale. Let's call it an even split for those games, putting the Blue Raiders at 6-6. Season Prediction: 6-6 overall, 4-4 in league play