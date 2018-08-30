GoMiddle.com season preview
Staff writers look into their crystal balls to predict MT's upcoming season
With the 2018 football season set to kick off this weekend, it's time to break down the schedule, the team and ultimately make a call on where this Blue Raider team will land when it's all said and done.
Let's see what the staff here at GoMiddle.com thinks of the season outlook, shall we?
CASEY BOWMAN - RAIDERS WILL FLOURISH
Overall Record: 8-4
Conference Record: 6-2
If there were ever a time for the Blue Raiders to truly contend for a conference championship, this is the year they should do it. When you break it down, just about every box needed to be checked off is there for this Blue Raider team.
Now they just have to go do it.
Middle Tennessee will boast an offense this year that will put up points on everyone they face, and the defense under second-year coordinator Scott Shafer will be more knowledgeable and ready to prove that the success they had in 2017 was no fluke.
Senior QB Brent Stockstill is obviously the key for MT's success. Specifically, his health. When he's healthy, the Blue Raiders are an upper echelon team in Conference USA. As we've seen when he's not healthy, though, MT has struggled mightily to compete.
I do think that the Blue Raiders will be much more well rounded this year, particularly on offense. It took a while to find the winning recipe in the ground attack last year, but that should not be the case this season. And while the backfield situation looks a lot clearer, MT will boast the deepest core of receivers in the conference. Finding playmakers should not be a problem for this coaching staff.
Ultimately I think the Blue Raiders flourish this year, but will probably come up just short in their bid for a conference title. Florida Atlantic is obviously best in class coming out of last season, but given MT will get the Owls at home this year, perhaps they can take some wind out of Lane Kiffin's sails and find their way to the top of the mountain.
Highlights of the year will include wins over Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky, and I'm really on the fence about MT's chances heading to Lexington to face Kentucky as well. Outside of FAU, I expect MT to take care of business at home this year as well.
AUSTIN LEWIS - RAIDERS FIND THE MEAN
Overall Record - 6-6
Conference Record: 5-3
Rick Stockstill enters his thirteenth season at Middle Tennessee - it’s a tenure marked by good, but not great play. With a career record of 79-72, it’s a lock the Blue Raiders will finish the season at 6-6.
I expect the Blue Raiders to lose out-of-conference games against Kentucky and Georgia, a fourth straight game to Vanderbilt.
As for in-conference games, the Raiders will struggle against Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky, and either UAB or Marshall.
With a 6-6 record, the Blue Raiders will once again sneak into a bowl and head into the off-season boasting about their bowl eligibility for the seventh season in a row.
MATT DOSSETT - RAIDERS WILL CONTEND
Overall Record: 8-4
Conference Record: 6-2
Middle Tennessee is pegged by some to be in the upper echelon of the Conference USA East Division this season. I subscribe to that school of thought as well, and think the Blue Raiders will definitely contend in their division.
I personally see two losses in Conference USA play which would put them at a 6-2 mark. MTSU, by my estimate, will fall to the loaded FAU squad and the always stingy Western Kentucky team. WKU is certainly beatable this season, but I get the hunch MT will have one let down game, and that will be it.
This does not mean there won’t be drama in the wins. I think there will be plenty of nail biters. At Marshall could get dicey. Same with the opener at Vanderbilt on West End in Nashville.
Predicting MT to go 8-4 will mainly hinge on Stockstill’s health at the quarterback spot. All bets are off if he gets banged up or injured. Ty Lee should ball out this season as well.
A conference record of 6-2 very well could land MT a berth in the conference championship game, but I’ll say MT finishes second in their division behind FAU.
GARRETT HINNERS - TRANSITION TIME IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Overall Record: 4-8
Conference Record: 3-5
Another season of college football is upon us. You made it. The barren sports wasteland of summer with only baseball to sustain you is coming to a close and we can all feast again! Tailgates, alcohol and three SEC matchups along with conference play await. Everyone is undefeated and optimism abounds. And… while tempted to drink the Kool-Aid, I must remain strong and bring you truth. You deserve it and I owe you that. Remember, don’t kill the messenger.
The Blue Raiders are in a transition. The offense has taken a dip down and the defense has gone up a tick. But it’s not an equal swap and some other teams in the conference have improved exponentially. MTSU, is the sixth or seventh best team in this conference. Middle also isn’t known for overachieving, so things should play out pretty close to chalk.
There are some key issues on this team, but there are two that stand out to me: Your best player is gone (and killing it in camp and the preseason in San Francisco) and I just don't hold Ty Lee to the same level just yet. There is some young talent coming down the pipe for MT, but few can make the immediate jump from high school to college.
The other issue at hand is that MT’s greatest (maybe) quarterback doesn’t get the protection he deserves. That offensive line has failed him time after time. Last season you couldn’t find a team that was more impacted by their starting QB not being under center than the Blue Raiders. I don’t see the line improving much this year. So, whether you think Brent Stockstill is injury prone or not, no one survives the number of hits he’s been taking. I’d be absolutely shocked if he plays the whole season, and that’s disappointing. It’s not how he should go out, finishing his career that way. The talent behind him is unknown and raw. Someone else will see time and it will herald a new coming era.
These two factors are the biggest reasons why Middle will finish well below where they should.
The injuries and the drop in talent are baked into that record, but I think that’s only fair. Also, MTSU didn’t do itself any favors by scheduling three SEC matchups, all away, for checks. It’s just part of feeding the beast for Group 5 teams. Bills got to get paid, and the SEC pays well. You’ll see weekly game previews here for the whole season, so I won’t spoil the few wins and the mostly losses here just yet, but spoiler alert: MT is not beating the SEC this year. Vandy has Middle’s number ( don’t let the spread of +3 away dogs fool you), I don’t need to say anything about Georgia, and don’t sleep on Kentucky.
Teams go through transition, it happens. Unless your Alabama, Georgia, and a handful of others who just reload, it’s inevitable. You’ll see the transition start this year. Enjoy college football, but don’t put your heart out there to get broken, smashed and trampled on. You can thank me later.