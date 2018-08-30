Staff writers look into their crystal balls to predict MT's upcoming season

With the 2018 football season set to kick off this weekend, it's time to break down the schedule, the team and ultimately make a call on where this Blue Raider team will land when it's all said and done. Let's see what the staff here at GoMiddle.com thinks of the season outlook, shall we?

The Raiders are looking to build upon the momentum of finishing 2017 on a high note. RVR Photos - USA Today Sports

CASEY BOWMAN - RAIDERS WILL FLOURISH

Overall Record: 8-4 Conference Record: 6-2 If there were ever a time for the Blue Raiders to truly contend for a conference championship, this is the year they should do it. When you break it down, just about every box needed to be checked off is there for this Blue Raider team. Now they just have to go do it. Middle Tennessee will boast an offense this year that will put up points on everyone they face, and the defense under second-year coordinator Scott Shafer will be more knowledgeable and ready to prove that the success they had in 2017 was no fluke. Senior QB Brent Stockstill is obviously the key for MT's success. Specifically, his health. When he's healthy, the Blue Raiders are an upper echelon team in Conference USA. As we've seen when he's not healthy, though, MT has struggled mightily to compete. I do think that the Blue Raiders will be much more well rounded this year, particularly on offense. It took a while to find the winning recipe in the ground attack last year, but that should not be the case this season. And while the backfield situation looks a lot clearer, MT will boast the deepest core of receivers in the conference. Finding playmakers should not be a problem for this coaching staff. Ultimately I think the Blue Raiders flourish this year, but will probably come up just short in their bid for a conference title. Florida Atlantic is obviously best in class coming out of last season, but given MT will get the Owls at home this year, perhaps they can take some wind out of Lane Kiffin's sails and find their way to the top of the mountain. Highlights of the year will include wins over Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky, and I'm really on the fence about MT's chances heading to Lexington to face Kentucky as well. Outside of FAU, I expect MT to take care of business at home this year as well.

AUSTIN LEWIS - RAIDERS FIND THE MEAN

Overall Record - 6-6 Conference Record: 5-3 Rick Stockstill enters his thirteenth season at Middle Tennessee - it’s a tenure marked by good, but not great play. With a career record of 79-72, it’s a lock the Blue Raiders will finish the season at 6-6. I expect the Blue Raiders to lose out-of-conference games against Kentucky and Georgia, a fourth straight game to Vanderbilt. As for in-conference games, the Raiders will struggle against Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky, and either UAB or Marshall. With a 6-6 record, the Blue Raiders will once again sneak into a bowl and head into the off-season boasting about their bowl eligibility for the seventh season in a row.

MATT DOSSETT - RAIDERS WILL CONTEND

Overall Record: 8-4 Conference Record: 6-2 Middle Tennessee is pegged by some to be in the upper echelon of the Conference USA East Division this season. I subscribe to that school of thought as well, and think the Blue Raiders will definitely contend in their division. I personally see two losses in Conference USA play which would put them at a 6-2 mark. MTSU, by my estimate, will fall to the loaded FAU squad and the always stingy Western Kentucky team. WKU is certainly beatable this season, but I get the hunch MT will have one let down game, and that will be it. This does not mean there won’t be drama in the wins. I think there will be plenty of nail biters. At Marshall could get dicey. Same with the opener at Vanderbilt on West End in Nashville. Predicting MT to go 8-4 will mainly hinge on Stockstill’s health at the quarterback spot. All bets are off if he gets banged up or injured. Ty Lee should ball out this season as well. A conference record of 6-2 very well could land MT a berth in the conference championship game, but I’ll say MT finishes second in their division behind FAU.

GARRETT HINNERS - TRANSITION TIME IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE