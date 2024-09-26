Game Preview: Memphis
Memphis, TN – The five-week gauntlet of a schedule continues for MTSU this week as they’ll take on in-state Memphis for the first time since 2014.
Memphis has improved much since the two played regularly, and now, it presents an enormous challenge to a Middle Tennessee team plagued by injuries and inconsistency.
“Memphis is a good football team; we’ve got to figure out how to go into a place like that and get a win,” says MTSU head coach Derek Mason. “I’m excited to take the challenge this week because it’s exactly that, but that’s what football is all about. I continue to see growth weekly, so now we’ve got to ensure there’s more.”
“They’ve always been explosive; they have good athletes and like to take advantage of 1-on-1 matchups. They’re solid in the run game, and their run after the catch is extremely good. We’ll have to do a good job of identifying formations to try and limit explosive plays down the field, but this game will be about tackling. It’s been an Achilles heel of ours, but we’ve got to allow our guys to play fast and put each other in a position to get better.”
Scouting Report
The Tigers boast a high-powered offense that averages 35.5 PPG behind a rushing trio of Mario Anderson Jr., Greg Desrosiers and Brandon Thomas, who average 5.9 YPC with 11 touchdowns. Usually, you stack the box and make their quarterback beat you, but that’s precisely what they want you to do.
“Because of the speed and athleticism that they have on the outside, they dare you to load the box,” says Mason. “So, we have to find creative ways to mix it up so we can get hats on the ball before their guys can get going.”
Seth Henigan leads that Memphis passing attack with his 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns through four games, but his receivers are no slouch. They already have five receivers with over 100 yards, so there is no lack of talent in the wideout room, which makes them so dangerous.
You can’t stack the box, or they will hurt you through the air, and if you play to stop the pass, their three backs will gash your front line. Making it a tremendous challenge for the Blue Raiders.
“We’ve got to continue running to the football, have good pursuit, and have guys with their hair on fire and go attack the offense,” says MTSU linebacker Parker Hughes. “He’s a good quarterback [Seth Henigan] and makes a lot of good plays, but we’ve got to continue populating to the football and play hard.”
As for the defense, they’re firm in defending the pass, allowing 168 yards a game and a 60% completion percentage. If Nick Vattiato and Co. don’t find some success in that department, it’ll be a long day for Middle.
Where MTSU can exploit the Tiger defense is running the football. It sounds silly knowing Middle Tennessee's early struggles in running the ball, but it’s a matchup I like for the Blue Raiders. Memphis has given up almost five YPC, and after the 168 from Middle last week, I could see them finding some success on the ground.
With Memphis' secondary, you must establish the ground game and force their safeties to walk up to defend the run. Then, let Vattiato do his thing with Holden Willis and Omari Kelly.
Five Keys to The Game
· Give Flip Credle the ball 15+ times
Credle had a breakout game a week ago against Duke, going over 100 yards on 10.4 YPC, including a 66-yard touchdown run on the opening drive. Mason has called his young player ‘the most complete back in the RB room.’ He’s put that on display while Frank Peasant has been sidelined with an injury.
You must give him the ball at least 15 times to keep the defense honest. If they’ve got to account for the rush, the Memphis defensive lineman can’t pin their ears back and go after Vattiato with an offensive line that’s banged up.
· Get pressure on the quarterback
Seth Henigan has only taken five sacks this year, so he’s never had to get uncomfortable and worry about a rush. Middle Tennessee needs to change that and make him anxious in the pocket. They should be getting players back from injuries, so that will help, but getting pressure will completely change this game. If you let him sit back and throw with no duress, he will carve that MTSU secondary up.
· MTSU must protect their quarterback
The same thing applies to Vattiato: when you give him time in the pocket, he’s a quarterback Mason has called ‘one of the best in the country.’ But you’ve got to give him time to read the defense and find his playmakers, which he hasn’t had much of this year.
That’s been an emphasis by the Middle Tennessee staff, but there’s only so much they can do with three injuries to starters. Regardless, it’s next man up and if they can keep the signal caller upright, this game could be more competitive than expected.
· Replicate last week’s third-down defense
Coming into last Saturday, the Blue Raiders’ defense held the worst third-down conversion rate in the nation, but they answered the bell, forcing Duke to go 3-for-10. Without MTSU turnovers and a roughing-the-punter foul, they would’ve held the Blue Devils to 17 points, thanks partly to that third-down defense.
For a team like Memphis, who outmatches you at nearly every position, you must force them to punt and limit possessions by creating long, offensive drives.
· Stop making careless mistakes
I don’t want to sound redundant, but Middle Tennessee’s worst enemy is themselves; they continue to step on their own feet and make things ten times harder. They must play clean football and stop committing fouls, missing tackles, and turning over the rock.
Those things have changed the outcomes of the last two games and are why the team sits at 1-3.
They have an opportunity to improve against a Memphis team trying to avenge a 56-44 loss to Navy a week ago. Kickoff time is at 6:30 and will be shown on ESPNU. MTSU is a 26-point underdog with a 6.8% chance of winning, per ESPN.