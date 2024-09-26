Memphis, TN – The five-week gauntlet of a schedule continues for MTSU this week as they’ll take on in-state Memphis for the first time since 2014.

Memphis has improved much since the two played regularly, and now, it presents an enormous challenge to a Middle Tennessee team plagued by injuries and inconsistency.

“Memphis is a good football team; we’ve got to figure out how to go into a place like that and get a win,” says MTSU head coach Derek Mason. “I’m excited to take the challenge this week because it’s exactly that, but that’s what football is all about. I continue to see growth weekly, so now we’ve got to ensure there’s more.”

“They’ve always been explosive; they have good athletes and like to take advantage of 1-on-1 matchups. They’re solid in the run game, and their run after the catch is extremely good. We’ll have to do a good job of identifying formations to try and limit explosive plays down the field, but this game will be about tackling. It’s been an Achilles heel of ours, but we’ve got to allow our guys to play fast and put each other in a position to get better.”

Scouting Report

The Tigers boast a high-powered offense that averages 35.5 PPG behind a rushing trio of Mario Anderson Jr., Greg Desrosiers and Brandon Thomas, who average 5.9 YPC with 11 touchdowns. Usually, you stack the box and make their quarterback beat you, but that’s precisely what they want you to do.

“Because of the speed and athleticism that they have on the outside, they dare you to load the box,” says Mason. “So, we have to find creative ways to mix it up so we can get hats on the ball before their guys can get going.”

Seth Henigan leads that Memphis passing attack with his 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns through four games, but his receivers are no slouch. They already have five receivers with over 100 yards, so there is no lack of talent in the wideout room, which makes them so dangerous.

You can’t stack the box, or they will hurt you through the air, and if you play to stop the pass, their three backs will gash your front line. Making it a tremendous challenge for the Blue Raiders.

“We’ve got to continue running to the football, have good pursuit, and have guys with their hair on fire and go attack the offense,” says MTSU linebacker Parker Hughes. “He’s a good quarterback [Seth Henigan] and makes a lot of good plays, but we’ve got to continue populating to the football and play hard.”