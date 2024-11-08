Game Preview: Liberty

It’s hard to believe but we’re 2/3 of the way through college football season and it’ll be even farther when the Liberty Flames come to Floyd Stadium to take on the Blue Raiders.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Flames are an extremely good team led by Jamey Chadwell. They feature an offense that scores 30 PPG and is led by All-CUSA quarterback Kaidon Salter and running back Quinton Cooley. The two have been fantastic once again this season and have combined for 2,497 total yards and 20 touchdowns. Although the receiving core isn’t what it was last year, they still have a solid WR1 in Treon Sibley who’s a deep threat, averaging 18.9 YPC.

Defensively they haven’t been anything special, they’ve forced five turnovers and 12 sacks which rank at the bottom in CUSA. However, they’re a very sound defense and don’t allow a lot of yardage. If you had to find one fault for this team then it would be penalties, they’re an extremely penalized team averaging nearly nine a game.

On paper, Liberty is supreme in everything but with it being at home and MTSU having some momentum, it could be closer than some think.

FIVE KEYS FOR MTSU

· Set an edge and don’t let Liberty get outside the tackles

This has been an issue for the Blue Raider defense all season, they don’t set the edge consistently and it burns them when an athletic ball carrier gets outside into open space. When they face speedy runners like Cooley and Salter, they’ll need to be on their A game to keep them in the pocket to limit explosive plays.

· Get the ball to your playmakers

It’s not a stretch to say MTSU has the best tight end and wide receiver in CUSA. When you combine that with having Nick Vattiato as your signal caller, you can do damage to a team who’s had a faulty secondary at times this season.

In the last month, the Blue Raiders have found success getting those receivers the ball nearly 20 times a game. It would take a lot to beat the Flames but if the two got 100 yards each, that could potentially get it done.

· Make Liberty throw the football

No disrespect towards Salter whatsoever, but you want him to force him into passing situations out of necessity. He’s not been very accurate throwing the ball, completing 59.2% of his passes with a 49.5 QBR. If he throws it around 20 times a game and the run game is working, then that is a bad sign for this MTSU defense. But if it gets to where he has to sling it excessively then you have Liberty right where you want them.

He forces a lot of passes when you make him throw it consistently so that’s exactly what you want him to do.

· String out drives and chew the clock

Liberty has control of the ball for around 32 minutes a game, the most in CUSA. I think you’ve got to take a page out of their book and do the same thing, keep their offense that scores 30 PPG off the field. MTSU could be able to surprise people on defense but to help them out, string out long drives to give your D a break and keep liberty’s best players on the sideline.

· Force a turnover or two

For the most part, Liberty doesn’t turn the ball over much but in their two losses they turned it over at least once. If MTSU can force an interception or a fumble to get into Liberty’s head then they’ll be at a significant advantage.

IMPACT PLAYERS

Offense: Holden Willis, Omari Kelly

Willis and Kelly are arguably the best in CUSA in their position and have given opposing defenses nightmares trying to stop them. The Liberty secondary has given up some big plays through the air but they’ve yet to be challenged against legit receivers which is what they’ll face this Saturday.

If MTSU can get these two the ball consistently, they could make some noise offensively.

Defense: Parker Hughes, Shakai Woods

The Flames have a balanced offense, but they really hurt you on the ground which is why the entire front line needs to do their job, but especially Shakai Woods and Parker Hughes. It’ll be extremely important for the duo to continue what they’ve done all year and that’s stopping the run.

Hughes is an excellent open-field tackler and Woods has consistently gotten into the backfield or clogged gaps. With a downhill runner like Cooley, MTSU must control the interior line and set the edge to contain Salter.