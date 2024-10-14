Game Preview: Kennesaw State

“Keys, reads, and being disciplined. Just play your technique and do your job; don’t try to make plays; do what you have to do, and everyone does their job. If you have to pitch, dive, whatever, but do your job.” says MT defensive end Branon Buckner.

Kennesaw runs the option, which is a complex offense to diagnose and stop, but MT defenders know what they must do to find success.

Kennesaw State has been rough this year on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they are the worst offense in CUSA, averaging the fewest points, the fewest rushing YPC, the second-fewest passing yards, and the second-least-efficient offense in the conference. However, the Blue Raiders have struggled on defense and allow the fifth most points in the nation at 40.5 PPG. When the conference’s worst face off on Tuesday, nothing is off the table for either side because of how bad both have been.

“Kennesaw [State] is in the same spot as us and is fighting for their first conference win,” says MTSU head coach Derek Mason. “Coach Bohanon has done a terrific job as I watch them play. They’re physical and play hard; it will be a challenge as they play a different style than us.”

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – It’s do-or-die for the MTSU Blue Raiders this week following the 48-21 L to Louisiana Tech last week. Middle sits at 1-5 with only one more loss allowed on their resume if they want to be bowl eligible. This week, they will get a more straightforward challenge when Kennesaw State comes to the ‘Boro for midweek CUSA action.

Looking at the Owls’ defense, it hasn’t been up to par either. Middle ranks dead last in most defensive stats, but KSU is second for most. They have recovered five fumbles, but that’s the only positive thing you can say for them. They’ve only forced one interception and sacked the quarterback six times, and for a passing attack like Middle Tennessee has, they must get an interception.

They give up 429 yards on 5.0 YPC and a 68% completion rate, both bottom 3 in the conference. Look for MTSU to find a lot of success against the struggling D, but it goes both ways.

The game could go either way, but as of now, MTSU has the better skill players, especially on the offensive side of the ball with Omari Kelly, Holden Willis and Jekail Middlebrook. Expect both teams to score a lot, but the deciding factor will be who can get a clutch stop on defense.

Five Keys for MTSU

· Focus on Michael Benefield

Michael Benefield is an extremely dangerous runner who can make life miserable for MTSU. The fifth-year senior hadn’t found much success or carries throughout the season until two weeks ago when he racked up 112 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against Jacksonville State.

Benefield lacks an offensive line to open holes to run through consistently, but he’s like lightning in a bottle when they do. Especially with MT's weak run defense, they need to play well up front and make open-field tackles to ensure that the running back doesn’t have a big day.

· Make Davis Bryson uncomfortable

Bryson has struggled this year at QB in his first season starting for the Owls, throwing for 616 yards, two touchdowns, six interceptions, and holding a 12.6 QBR (128th in the nation). He’s had a tough time in the last three games, where he was only sacked once but was under pressure and threw six interceptions because of it.

You don’t have to sack him, but pressure the young quarterback and make him anxious; he’ll make mistakes.

· Tackle, tackle, tackle

I can’t emphasize this enough, but stop missing so many tackles. LA Tech had 147 yards after the catch solely because the MTSU defense couldn’t tackle; it’s been the story all season. Make open-field tackles and stop shooting yourself in the foot by giving up chunk plays that put you in an even worse spot.

· Stop making silly mistakes

Mason has preached all year about mistake-free football and how minor things kill the team's potential. Every time they seem to get something going offensively, there’s a turnover, penalty, or a bad read that completely shifts momentum.

Against Louisiana Tech, they had good drives going, but a fumble and tipped pass for an interception destroyed everything they had going and led to 14 points for the Bulldogs.

A big reason that MTSU sits 1-5 right now is not because of what other teams have done but more of what the Blue Raiders did wrong. They must stop making things twice as hard on them by kicking themselves in the foot and start playing cleaner football.

· Play more physical in the trenches

The offensive line did a much better job on this against the Bulldogs, but they’ve got to keep building on it and play as gritty as they can for the rest of the season. Bowl eligibility will ride on how the big boys play, and right now, it doesn’t look great.

The defensive line consistently gets pushed back on running downs and can’t seem to get pressure on the opposing quarterback. If the D-line doesn’t do its job, the secondary will get shredded and vice versa, but it starts on the front line. MTSU needs to come out and take it to Kennesaw State; there’s plenty of size and talent to do so.





Kickoff is at 7 PM CT at Floyd Stadium on Tuesday night and will be shown on CBS Sports Network. MTSU opens as a 10-point favorite with a 70.1% chance of winning, per ESPN.