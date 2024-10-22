Game Preview: Jacksonville State

After a long last few weeks, MTSU will be concluding their three games in 13 days against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Wednesday night from AmFirst Stadium. The Blue Raiders will face a significant challenge with a team that has finally found its groove offensively and is led by Coach Rich Rodriguez, one of the better coaches of the last 20 years.

“We’re not going to be surprised by the physicality of Jax State. They can run the ball, spread you out, and take shots downfield; defensively, they’re opportunistic,” says MTSU head coach Derek Mason. “I’ve Known Rich Rod for a while; they’ve hit their rhythm, and we’re still trying to find ours. We’re looking forward to the challenge of going to Jax State and what it means.”

Scouting Report

After starting the season 0-3 and being outscored 141-75, many concerns arose about the Jacksonville State program and what had happened following a 9-4 season in 2023. Those concerns were quickly put to bed once the team won three consecutive games, all by at least 36 points or more behind a potent offense and game-wrecking defense.

The Gamecock offense averages 39 points and 447 yards per game, the best rushing offense in CUSA. It is the only team with two 400+ yard rushers and an average of nearly six YPC. Not only can they run the ball, but their dual-threat QB Tyler Huff has been exceptional with 1,269 passing yards, seven touchdowns, a 66.4% completion rate and the second-best passer efficiency in the conference at 157.2.

Rodriguez will use his quarterback’s arm quite a bit, but they are a running-first team that will ride with running back Tre Stewart and Huff nearly 30 times a game.

On the defensive side of things, it’s not special. They give up over 400 yards a game and 30 PPG, but where they shine is the turnover department. The Gamecocks have forced 15 turnovers in six games (tied 5th in the nation), so it’ll be critical that the Blue Raiders don’t shoot themselves in the foot by giving Jax State the ball more than they already have it.

On paper, this looks like a juggernaut matchup where MTSU stands no chance, but there seems to be a recipe for victory that the Blue Raiders must follow if they want to do so. You must shut down their run game and make Huff beat you with his arm, not to say he can’t. But opponents held them to 3.8 YPC in their first three games, and the signal caller couldn’t get it done for his team.

If you can do that, be efficient through the air and not turn it over, you’ve got a chance because everyone who’s beaten them thus far has done it that way.

“We need to knock the offensive line back to disrupt the offense, especially on first down, so they can’t run as much tempo against us,” says MTSU defensive lineman Anthony Bynum. “They [Jacksonville State] are very physical at the point of attack, so it should be a good matchup for us, but I like our team; I like our D-line.”