Game Preview: Alabama

With the opening weekend over, it’s time for midweek games, and Middle Tennessee will go on the road this week to face the Alabama Crimson Tide. The two teams had very different weekends as Bama swept Bradley to start 3-0 while MTSU dropped the rubber match to Bowling Green in heartbreaking fashion, moving to 1-2.

The Blue Raiders have never defeated the Crimson Tide but will be looking to do so in Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Tuesday.

Scouting Report

The Crimson Tide is a significant threat offensively, returning First Team All-SEC shortstop Justin Lebron while bringing in three big bats through the portal to bolster its lineup. Over the weekend, they scored 40 runs and mashed six home runs against a veteran Bradley pitching staff.

Jason Torres, Brennen Norton, and Garrett Staton are big names to know, as they were the three transfer bats who combined for a .331 batting average, 39 home runs, and 140 RBI in 2024.

On the pitching side, Alabama has a solid staff with weekend starters Zane Adams and Riley Quick, but neither will take the bump on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide bullpen only gave up five runs in three games but was forced to use nearly everyone, so they will be off little rest when Middle Tennessee rolls in.

Tuesday could be a high-scoring affair if the Blue Raider bats come into the game locked in. But Alabama likely has too much star power on offense for Middle to pull the upset.

What to Look For

As I said, Alabama used over 20 pitchers this weekend so nobody will be heavily rested. That, combined with a Blue Raider lineup that scored 33 runs and batted .353 against Bowling Green, throws a wrench into a midweek where the home side is heavily favored.

MTSU can undoubtedly make the game competitive with its bats, but how does the pitching look? Aside from a late collapse on Saturday to drop the series finale, MT looked solid on the bump. The bullpen is much improved, but can they handle the elephant bats? We shall see, that’s why we play the games.



