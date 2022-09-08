Despite an ugly loss on the road at James Madison, MT looks to flip the page and trudge forward. This week on the docket is a road contest at Colorado State. Here are the staff predictions for this game.

Matt Dossett (Publisher) 0-1 on the season This is pretty much a gut check game for the Blue Raiders. Will they have the fortitude to get off of the mat and get the ship sailing straight? Make no mistake about it, they played awful last week and were thumped. Fortunately Colorado State is licking their wounds as well. They were obliterated last week on the road in Michigan against the mighty Wolverines. The thing I noticed from last week with the Rams is that their QB, Clay Millen was efficient distributing the football through the air. After all, he did complete 80 percent of his tosses. Despite Millen playing positively, MT is going to have to stop CSU's ground attack, which consists of running backs A'Jon Vivens, David Bailey and Avery Morrow. When it comes to MT, look at the bright side, the season could not have started any worse. I'd love to be a fly on the wall behind closed doors with the MT program. I say this because I'd be interested to know the state of the Blue Raiders' psyche. Will they continue to let this losing thing snowball or will they have the wherewithal to make the JMU game an aberration? The line for this game has fluctuating. It has gone from CSU -7.5 to CSU -11.5. Look for MT to try and wipe the slate clean and come out playing better. I think Cunningham will play much better and the offense will gel, resulting in points. In the end, I think CSU will pull this one out late. Look for a whacky, high scoring affair resulting in the second straight loss for the Blue Raiders. Colorado State 40 MT 31





Rickey Fuquay. (0-1 on the season) Middle Tennessee found themselves in a 37-point cushion and could never recover as the Blue Raiders suffered a 44-7 loss to James Madison. This week, they travel to Fort Collins, Co., to face off against the Colorado State Rams for the first time ever. The big question heading into this matchup is will MT be able to bounce back after getting demolished by a first-time FBS program. Redshirt Senior Quarterback Chase Cunningham will have another turnover free game; however I don't think it will be enough to pull off the upset. There are simply too many glaring deficiencies to go out on a limb and predict a victory for MT. Although there has been ebb and flow with the line, the line currently sits at Colorado State -11. Look for MTSU to scrap in this one, but ultimately CSU gets the victory. Colorado State 51 MTSU 44