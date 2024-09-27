PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1MNkpKUEZWNzhNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUw2SkpQRlY3OE0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Freshman punter Grant Chadwick has flipped switch to become a lethal weapon

Freshman punter Grant Chadwick looks on during a game
Freshman punter Grant Chadwick looks on during a game ((Chadwick social media))
Shayne Pickering • GoMiddle
Recruiting and Team Insider
@shaynep_media

"I'm Winston Wolfe. I solve problems."

If you are a fan of the movie Pulp Fiction, you probably know this line quite well. If you're unfamiliar with the movie, Winston, 'The Wolf' Wolfe, was a professional cleaner for the mafia, and this is how he introduced himself before taking care of the overlooked thing that led to completing a job successfully.

On the football field, special teams are often the overlooked thing that helps get the job done during the game. This is something that head coach Derek Mason is well aware of and he believes he has his professional cleaner that can completely change the game as he flips the field with his leg. That man is true freshman punter Grant Chadwick.

He's like The Wolf in Pulp Fiction. That dude doesn't care what is coming at him; he is just going to do what he does."

Chadwick struggled a bit out of the gate, averaging just 33 yards per punt outside of a 48-yard punt against Ole Miss that ended up being a net of 37 yards with the return.

However, after shanking a punt that went only 25 yards, a flip was switched for him. The very next drive, he hit arguably the punt of the year so far in the college football season, booting it 49 yards to pin the Rebels at their one-fourth-yard line.

Since that moment, he has not looked back, averaging 48 yards per punt on seven attempts. Mason says his self-confidence was the main thing that allowed him to break out of his freshman slump so early.

"He's uber-confident. A couple of weeks ago, he didn't have a great game and it didn't faze him. I think for him, he loves the challenge and to be challenged, so for me, when I look at him, he's cool, calm, and collected."

What has made him such a frightening sight for opposing staffs is not just that he has a powerful leg but that return yards against this unit are non-existent. On those seven attempts, opponents are averaging 3 yards per return, most of which came on one play.

That combination has made the true freshman a true weapon this team can have in its back pocket for the next several years. With this staff being one to take complete ownership in winning the special teams facet of the game, this has to get everyone excited.

"He is a weapon. I don't know many freshmen that can step into the environment like he has and be dialed in. He's special."

