"I'm Winston Wolfe. I solve problems." If you are a fan of the movie Pulp Fiction, you probably know this line quite well. If you're unfamiliar with the movie, Winston, 'The Wolf' Wolfe, was a professional cleaner for the mafia, and this is how he introduced himself before taking care of the overlooked thing that led to completing a job successfully. On the football field, special teams are often the overlooked thing that helps get the job done during the game. This is something that head coach Derek Mason is well aware of and he believes he has his professional cleaner that can completely change the game as he flips the field with his leg. That man is true freshman punter Grant Chadwick. He's like The Wolf in Pulp Fiction. That dude doesn't care what is coming at him; he is just going to do what he does."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TbyBpcyBhbnlvbmUgZ29pbmcgdG8gdGFsayBhYm91dCBob3cgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ncmFudGJjaGFkd2ljaz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ3JhbnRiY2hhZHdpY2s8L2E+IG1heSBoYXZl IGp1c3QgaGl0IHRoZSBtb3N0IGdvcmdlb3VzIHB1bnQgb2YgdGhlIHllYXI/ Pz8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Zuc25ldE9RMHYiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9mbnNuZXRPUTB2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElzYWFjUHVudHMg KEBJc2FhY1B1bnRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lz YWFjUHVudHMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzMyNTkxNDYzOTQ5MzE1NTE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Chadwick struggled a bit out of the gate, averaging just 33 yards per punt outside of a 48-yard punt against Ole Miss that ended up being a net of 37 yards with the return. However, after shanking a punt that went only 25 yards, a flip was switched for him. The very next drive, he hit arguably the punt of the year so far in the college football season, booting it 49 yards to pin the Rebels at their one-fourth-yard line. Since that moment, he has not looked back, averaging 48 yards per punt on seven attempts. Mason says his self-confidence was the main thing that allowed him to break out of his freshman slump so early. "He's uber-confident. A couple of weeks ago, he didn't have a great game and it didn't faze him. I think for him, he loves the challenge and to be challenged, so for me, when I look at him, he's cool, calm, and collected."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYXR0bGUgb2YgdGhlIHB1bnRlcnMgaW4gTXVyZnJlZXNib3JvIHRv ZGF58J+YpPCfmKTwn5ikPGJyPjxicj5HcmFudCBDaGFkd2ljayAtIDEgcHVu dCBmb3IgNjAgeWFyZHM8YnI+PGJyPkthZGUgUmV5bm9sZHNvbiAtIDEgcHVu dCBmb3IgNTcgeWFyZHM8YnI+PGJyPkJvdGggYXJlIHRydWUgZnJlc2htYW48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb25uZXIgU21pdGggKEBjb25uZXJzbWl0aDA0KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Nvbm5lcnNtaXRoMDQvc3RhdHVz LzE4Mzc1OTk1ODY4NzUwMzk4MjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK