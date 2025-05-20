Four Blue Raiders land on All-CUSA teams

Eston Snider. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

The college baseball regular season concluded on Sunday, and now teams are preparing for their respective conference tournaments. It also means that conference awards are coming out, and the MTSU Blue Raiders landed four players on the All-CUSA teams. Middle Tennessee had two on the 2024 CUSA awards list, but they doubled that number this year, with Eston Snider, Brett Vondohlen, Drew Horn, and Brett Rogers receiving honors.

Eston Snider batting. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

OF Eston Snider – All-CUSA First Team After being good but not great in his previous three seasons, Snider had a breakout senior campaign in which he slashed .341/.445/.509 with six home runs and 34 RBIs. The Franklin, Tenn. native was phenomenal in 2025. His 73 hits (T-3rd) and 22 stolen bases (4th) made him one of the best leadoff men in Conference USA. Snider also boasts one of the best gloves overall in the conference, with numerous diving plays and a .993 fielding percentage.

Brett Vondohlen batting. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

IF Brett Vondohlen – All-CUSA Second Team After sitting on the bench most of the 2024 season, Vondohlen had a monster three-home run, 10-RBI performance against Western Kentucky on April 26 that put him on the map. He came into this year as an everyday starter with a high ceiling but minimal experience. The redshirt sophomore quickly put those concerns to bed as he raked against nearly every team he faced on his way to an All-CUSA season. In 2025, Vondohlen batted .314 with 17 long balls (T-3rd in CUSA), 49 RBIs, and a .954 OPS.

Drew Horn hugging Tyler Minnick after his no-hitter. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

RHP Drew Horn – All-CUSA Second Team Heading into 2025, Horn was a brand-new player from the JUCO ranks with a lot to offer, but nobody quite knew how good he could be. The hometown kid showed his abilities on Opening Weekend, throwing six innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts. Horn followed that up with two more quality starts before having one of the best games in program history on March 9 against Oakland. The redshirt sophomore threw a nine-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts to just two walks. While he did have to sit out the final month due to injury, Horn posted a dominant first season with the Blue Raiders. Overall, he owned a 1.75 ERA with 57 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP in 46 1/3 innings.

Brett Rogers sliding into third base. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.