Four Blue Raiders land on All-CUSA teams

The college baseball regular season concluded on Sunday, and now teams are preparing for their respective conference tournaments. It also means that conference awards are coming out, and the MTSU Blue Raiders landed four players on the All-CUSA teams.
Middle Tennessee had two on the 2024 CUSA awards list, but they doubled that number this year, with Eston Snider, Brett Vondohlen, Drew Horn, and Brett Rogers receiving honors.
OF Eston Snider – All-CUSA First Team
After being good but not great in his previous three seasons, Snider had a breakout senior campaign in which he slashed .341/.445/.509 with six home runs and 34 RBIs. The Franklin, Tenn. native was phenomenal in 2025. His 73 hits (T-3rd) and 22 stolen bases (4th) made him one of the best leadoff men in Conference USA.
Snider also boasts one of the best gloves overall in the conference, with numerous diving plays and a .993 fielding percentage.
IF Brett Vondohlen – All-CUSA Second Team
After sitting on the bench most of the 2024 season, Vondohlen had a monster three-home run, 10-RBI performance against Western Kentucky on April 26 that put him on the map. He came into this year as an everyday starter with a high ceiling but minimal experience. The redshirt sophomore quickly put those concerns to bed as he raked against nearly every team he faced on his way to an All-CUSA season.
In 2025, Vondohlen batted .314 with 17 long balls (T-3rd in CUSA), 49 RBIs, and a .954 OPS.
RHP Drew Horn – All-CUSA Second Team
Heading into 2025, Horn was a brand-new player from the JUCO ranks with a lot to offer, but nobody quite knew how good he could be. The hometown kid showed his abilities on Opening Weekend, throwing six innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts.
Horn followed that up with two more quality starts before having one of the best games in program history on March 9 against Oakland. The redshirt sophomore threw a nine-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts to just two walks. While he did have to sit out the final month due to injury, Horn posted a dominant first season with the Blue Raiders.
Overall, he owned a 1.75 ERA with 57 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP in 46 1/3 innings.
OF Brett Rogers – All-CUSA Freshman Team
Rogers did not begin the 2025 campaign as a starter, but after starting left fielder Keaton Ray had to rest due to a back injury, he stepped into the lineup and immediately made an impact.
His first big game came against the Austin Peay Governors on February 25, where he went 4-for-4 with three RBIs. That game put everyone else on notice that he was here to stay, and he kept that starting job the rest of the season.
In his second year as a Blue Raider, Rogers was second on the team with a .331 batting average while crushing three home runs and driving in 26 runs.