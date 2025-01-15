Five breakout candidates for the 2025 MTSU baseball season

The Blue Raiders gather around after a game. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

We’re just 30 days away from the 2025 MTSU baseball season, where they will open at home against Bowling Green for the second consecutive season. Following a disappointing 20-36 campaign a year ago, the Blue Raiders hit the portal hard while returning several key players who will have a significant impact this year. Several players have flown under the radar or are on the brink of breaking out, and that’s what we’re here to look at. So, here are my five breakout candidates for the new season.

5. RHP Drew Horn

Drew Horn pitching in the Blue Raider World Series. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

Horn is part of a loaded transfer class and comes from Walters State CC. He redshirted his first year with the Senators before having a breakout 2024 season, where he compiled a 3.24 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and an outstanding 14.04 K/9 through 25 innings. He features a 97-mph fastball, a nasty slurve, and a solid changeup that sits 84-88 mph. The redshirt sophomore will be a starter for the Blue Raiders, likely a Sunday guy, with Trace Phillips and Chandler Alderman leading the way for the pitching staff.

4. LHP Colin Kerrigan

LHP Colin Kerrigan pitching. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

Kerrigan was a key piece to the Blue Raider bullpen in 2024, and even though his numbers from the whole season may not show it, he had a very good freshman year. The 6’6 hurler finished the season with a 6.00 ERA, 19 strikeouts, and 14 walks through 24 frames. While it may look like a rough year, Kerrigan had to adjust to college hitters, and with him being a freshman, it took a minute. However, over his final 10 appearances, he was one of the better relievers in Conference USA. In the span, he recorded a 4.50 ERA and just four walks in 14 innings, including appearances against Dallas Baptist and Jacksonville State, where he helped close out key wins to punch MTSU’s ticket into the CUSA tournament. He brought that late success into summer ball, where he dominated for the Tarboro River Bandits of the Old North State League. He tossed 26 1/3 innings, boasting a 1.37 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and an elite 12.32 K/9. The sophomore had a good fall where he improved on a few little things and will again be a reliable arm out of the bullpen.

3. RHP Landen Burch

RHP Landen Burch warming up for the Blue Raider World Series. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

Burch started his collegiate career with the Old Dominion Monarchs but had a rough season, and would transfer down a level to JUCO. He landed at Florida Southwestern CC and had a bounce-back season with the Bucs, where he was named Second-Team All-Citrus Conference following a 3.56 ERA in 73 1/3 innings. Burch doesn’t have high velocity like some of the other Blue Raiders, but he has a good fastball that can creep into the high 80s with nice off-speed stuff. The best part of his game is how efficient his pitches are; he notched a 3-to-1 K/BB% in 2024 with 85 strikeouts to 31 walks. The 6’4 junior will likely come out of the bullpen but will be one of the first options and, with his starting experience, could be a midweek starter.

2. LF Keaton Ray

LF Keaton Ray waiting on a pitch in scrimmage. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

Ray was one of the best off-season pickups for MTSU, coming from Walters State CC, where he was fantastic in his two seasons with the Senators. In only 212 at-bats, the Evensville, Tennessee native slashed .354/.496/.717 with 19 home runs and 81 RBI while committing just two errors in the field. He flashes great power and contact at the plate but isn’t afraid to make a pitcher work. The redshirt junior drew a walk in 24% of his at-bats with Walters, making him a threat at the plate for any pitcher. He’s your starting left fielder in 2025 for a reason and could potentially be one of the best in CUSA.

1. C Tyler Minnick

C Tyler Minnick trots around the bases following his home run. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.