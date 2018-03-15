While the writing has been on the wall for weeks, it doesn’t make this any easier for the fans of Middle Tennessee.

After 16 years, 332 wins (a school best), multiple postseason berths and some historic benchmarks along the way -- Kermit Davis is leaving Middle Tennessee.

Let that sink in for just a minute – when the Glass House opens its doors next year, a new coach will be at the helm.

Did anyone think this would ever actually happen?

The rumors have persisted for years, but that comes with the territory when you’ve had as much success as MT has had here of late. In my opinion, had the Blue Raiders not been snubbed by the NCAA Selection Committee this year, I don’t think we’re even having this conversation.

But they were – and we are.

In hindsight, the writing was on the wall. Davis didn't sound like himself after everything went down. Speaking to multiple media outlets in the days after, the usual jovial voice had been replaced with a worn down, beaten version. Davis has been fighting an uphill battle, and winning, for years now , but those battles take something out of you every time. Knowing that the deck was stacked against him, and knowing that the fight was only going to get harder, Davis has made the decision to turn the tables on the NCAA and go somewhere that levels the playing field.

And you know what? Good for him.

Good on you, Kermit Davis. It’s so common these days to see coaches come and go, to see them play dirty and to see them jump ship at every opportunity and leave nothing but destruction in their wake – but not Kermit Davis.

Davis has been the epitome of class, the staple of stability and one of the few who did things the right way. He deserves to bypass the mid major argument.

Middle Tennessee owes Kermit Davis everything. The early years were not easy as it certainly took him a minute to find his stride. When he did, though, he propelled Middle Tennessee to heights never seen before. Sure, MT had been to the Big Dance before, and even knocked off Kentucky in the process, but to Davis, it wasn’t just about getting back to that stage. He preached and campaigned for national brand awareness along the way. It was important to him to make Middle Tennessee a household name. And wouldn’t you know it – Middle Tennessee basketball is known all over these days.

That sentiment goes far beyond championships and banners, too. Middle Tennessee has a sustainable path to continue onward. And they have Kermit Davis to thank for that.

More than anything else, though, Kermit Davis is just a standup guy.

Allow me to reminisce for a minute. The year is 2006 and a young, naive college student who thinks he's going to take over the world get's an idea for a writing contest in a class he's taking. The winner of the class would have their work published in The Tennessean. So this 19-year old decided he's going to write a feature story about a journey through the coaching ranks that was anything but smooth. Of course that student was me, and the coach was Kermit Davis.

I wrote about Kermit's daughter Ally and what it was like for him and his wife Betty to raise her in a world of uncertainty. Not just uncertainty for her, either, but for the entire Davis family. After all, before settling in at MT, Davis made eight stops along the way.

While researching the piece, Kermit invited me to his home. I think he and Betty had reservations about who I was and what I was going to write about, but they opened their doors anyway. They spoke of their hardships and of that uncertainty. Raising a special needs child isn't easy, and it gets particularly difficult when you never know where you're going to be the next year.

Kermit threw some fish on the grill and I interacted with every member of the family. They opened up so much that the story went from a 600-800 word feature and turned into a three part series. To this day, I don't think I've written anything better. It was real and it had substance, much like him. I didn't win the contest, but luckily I had this outlet to get the story out.

The moral of the story - Kermit didn't have to do that. He didn't have to put his family out there like that and he didn't have to go out of his way to accommodate me. But he did and I'm not the only one who has felt that. The story of Ally Davis is well documented by now, but what gets little play are the stories of Davis in the community - helping others, working with kids, making everyone feel special. That's the kind of guy he is, though. He embraced his community as much as it did him and then some.

While I don't think anyone really ever thought this day would come, it's turned more into the celebration of a champion instead of a bitter breakup. The chants of "we love Kermit" Tuesday night in Murphy Center proved that.

It's been an incredible ride for Kermit Davis and Middle Tennessee. As that ride comes to an end, a new one gets set to begin. Might as well buckle back up, Raider fans - I don't see the excitement ending anytime soon.