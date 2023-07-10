Here is ESPN's take for Middle Tennessee State in 2023!

ESPN has a system for predicting college football games, commonly known as the FPI (Football prediction index).

-9/2. @ Alabama: 6:30 Central Time: MTSU has a one percent chance to win





- 9/9 @ Missouri 6:00 Central Time: MTSU has a 9.5 percent chance to win





- 9/16 against Murray State 6:00 Central Time: MTSU has a 94.5 percent chance to win





- 9/23 against Colorado State 6:00 Central Time: MTSU has 68.2 percent chance to win





- 9/28 @ Western Kentucky 6:30 Central Time: MTSU has 31.2 percent chance to win





- 10/4 against Jacksonville State 7 Central time: MTSU has 79.7 percent chance to win





- 10/10 against Louisiana Tech 6:00 central time: MTSU has 56.8 percent chance to win





- 10/17 @ Liberty 6:00 central time: MTSU has 36.7 percent chance to win





- 11/4 @ New Mexico State TBD: MTSU has 63.8 percent chance to win





- 11/11 against Florida International TBD: MTSU has 74 percent chance to win





- 11/18 against UTEP TBD: MTSU has 69.2 percent chance to win





- 11/25 @ Sam Houston State. MTSU has 66.7 percent chance to win





MTSU favored in eight ballgames