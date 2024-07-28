Middle Tennessee continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail, landing edge rusher Darnell Malpress. His verbal commitment comes after he recently visited Murfreesboro to see what the MTSU football program has to offer. GoMiddle covers his commitment to the Blue Raiders.

Darnell Malpress and his family visited Middle Tennessee on July 25th. After the visit, he and his younger brother Desmond, an edge rusher in the 2027 class, received offers from head coach Derek Mason. After leaving Murfreesboro, Darnell visited Western Kentucky but eventually decided that Middle Tennessee was the place for him and committed to the Blue Raiders. “The visit went great. There are still lots of facilities that are still being built and I enjoy the fact that they are expanding as a football program. What stood out most to me was how some of the students interacted they were nice and friendly,” he told GoMiddle.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIEBDb2FjaGhE ZXJla01hc29uIEkgYW0gYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZy b20gTVRTVSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FDSFNSZWNy dWl0aW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBQ0hTUmVjcnVpdGluZzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNGcmllZG1h bj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW48L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hhZFNpbW1vbnNfP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDaGFkU2ltbW9uc188L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9BbmRyZXdfSXZpbnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFuZHJl d19JdmluczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYWxw cmVzc0hlODAyMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1hbHByZXNzSGU4 MDIyMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0l2aWd5V3pNZlciPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JdmlneVd6TWZXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhcm5l bGwgbWFscHJlc3Mg4pyeIChATWFscHJlc3NEYXJuZWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hbHByZXNzRGFybmVsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgx NjYwNzA3MTQxMzg3NDcxMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDI1 LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

While on the visit, he felt a welcoming atmosphere all around and that was something that stood out to him during his time in Murfreesboro. That extending to the veteran coaches he was able to converse with, including defensive line coach Vernon Hargreaves. “The amazing hospitality they showed me and my teammates when we got there, and the amount of coaching experience the coaches have. I believe Coach Vernon can help me grow as a player and person and deepen my technique,” said the new commit. As Malpress connected with the veteran coach, he knew that was who he wanted to play for. When he told Hargreaves the news, there was an excitement from the coach. “Coach Vernon talked to me like I was one of his players and I really loved that. The relationship is great; I called him telling him about the commitment and he was excited for me to be joining the team and is ready to see what I do this season.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAwJSBDb21taXR0ZWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Jvcm9CdWlsdE1pZGRsZU1hZGU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb3JvQnVpbHRNaWRkbGVNYWRlPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRGVyZWtNYXNv bj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hEZXJla01hc29uPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01URkJfUmVjcnVpdGluZz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVRGQl9SZWNydWl0aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01UX0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBNVF9GQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS92aDNvbWVnYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Admgzb21lZ2E8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc3Rld2RnMT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac3Rld2RnMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzJtWU1qM1ZKd2QiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8ybVlNajNWSndkPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhcm5lbGwgbWFscHJlc3Mg4pyeIChATWFscHJlc3NE YXJuZWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hbHByZXNz RGFybmVsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgxNzY0NDMwODk2NDQ3NTE1ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK