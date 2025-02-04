Dynamic 2026 RB Keith Johnson picks up MTSU offer

MTSU recruiting is back at it, as they offered 2026 RB Keith Johnson from East Nashville Magnet on Thursday. The 5’11, 185lb junior from Music City is an explosive runner who sadly had his season cut short due to injury but picked up his second offer last week.

Johnson has been on MTSU’s radar for several months, with defensive coordinator Brian Stewart reaching out before the 2024 season, but his recruitment has ramped up recently. Middle Tennessee RB coach Calvin Lowry began speaking with him after the new year, then went to an in-school visit where he offered the speedy running back on Jan. 30.

“I think Coach Lowry genuinely cares about his team and players. He likes my vision on the field, the physicality and toughness that I run with, and how I make plays,” Johnson said.