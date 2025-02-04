Dynamic 2026 RB Keith Johnson picks up MTSU offer

MTSU recruiting is back at it, as they offered 2026 RB Keith Johnson from East Nashville Magnet on Thursday. The 5’11, 185lb junior from Music City is an explosive runner who sadly had his season cut short due to injury but picked up his second offer last week.
Johnson has been on MTSU’s radar for several months, with defensive coordinator Brian Stewart reaching out before the 2024 season, but his recruitment has ramped up recently. Middle Tennessee RB coach Calvin Lowry began speaking with him after the new year, then went to an in-school visit where he offered the speedy running back on Jan. 30.
“I think Coach Lowry genuinely cares about his team and players. He likes my vision on the field, the physicality and toughness that I run with, and how I make plays,” Johnson said.
He racked up 600 yards and five touchdowns on just 46 carries in four games a year ago, but after fracturing his fibula, his season was over. Johnson has since rehabbed his lower body and is cleared for football workouts while he plays basketball and prepares for track season.
The running back has not had a chance to get to campus yet but has been told he’s invited to Middle Tennessee’s junior day once the date is finalized. He tells GoMiddle he’s excited to get down there to see the place and meet head coach Derek Mason for the first time.
Memphis offered him on Jan. 9, and he’s spoken with other schools but has not finalized a date to visit the programs yet. Johnson has been electric in his 19 career contests with the Eagles, averaging 114 all-purpose yards a game, and could be one of the intriguing in-state names to watch for the ‘26 class.