GoMiddle - Looking at Terrell Pack's Offers

Looking at Terrell Pack's Offers
On the evening of of January 19, MTSU received a commitment from safety and wide receiver prospect Terrell Pack.
Let's take a gander at Pack's offers thus far.
Terrell Pack pledged to the Blue Raiders on January 19.
100% committed 🔵🤍@CoachStock @Coach_Shafer @BrodyWiseman @MT_FB @CoachJonHaskins pic.twitter.com/R1i7o4e3Kx— Terrellpack.10 (@terrellpack) January 20, 2021
Pack's commitment came right off the heels of an offer from the Blue Raiders. Pack was offered by MTSU on January 15.
Blessed to receive an offer from Middle Tennessee State University 🔵⚪️@Coach_Shafer @CoachStock @BrodyWiseman @CoachHodges @JamallThompson4 pic.twitter.com/LSTruOG2Fy— Terrellpack.10 (@terrellpack) January 15, 2021
Pack's lone December offer was from Findlay University. That offer was on December 8.
Blessed to receive an offer from Findlay university!!⚫️🟠@CoachMakrinos @BrodyWiseman @JamallThompson4 @CoachHodges pic.twitter.com/AsTcirsTXJ— Terrellpack.10 (@terrellpack) December 8, 2020
Pack's other offers in 2020 were from: Shorter, Notre Dame College, St. Thomas University, Tennessee-Martin, and Tennessee State.
Blessed to receive an offer from shorter university!🔵⚪️@CoachTravisHawk @BrodyWiseman @CoachHodges pic.twitter.com/l5G4zxogVU— Terrellpack.10 (@terrellpack) November 27, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame College!! 🔵⚪️@mmental7 @BrodyWiseman @CoachHodges @Bat_t3 @JamallThompson4 pic.twitter.com/Q0B0r4v7FF— Terrellpack.10 (@terrellpack) July 22, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from st Thomas university!! pic.twitter.com/R23edIphMX— Terrellpack.10 (@terrellpack) June 8, 2020
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee Martin 🔶🔷 Go Skyhawks!!@CoachFisher8 @CoachHodges @Sarasota_FB @joshnewberg247 @JohnGarcia_Jr @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/W93nJREoQu— Terrellpack.10 (@terrellpack) March 26, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Tennessee State University 🔵🔴 @CoachAhmaad @CoachHodges @CoachEric8 @BrodyWiseman @JamallThompson4 @BigCountyPreps1 @SunshinePreps @247Sports pic.twitter.com/24dQS8gA7Y— Terrellpack.10 (@terrellpack) January 29, 2020
Back in September 28, 2019, Pack got an offer from Southern Mississippi.
Blessed to have received a offer from Southern Missippi!! 💛🖤 @CoachPaulieG @247Sports @JohnGarcia_Jr @Sarasota_FB @thomas_pack6 @auggiedrews22 @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/Uw95Zuhded— Terrellpack.10 (@terrellpack) September 28, 2019