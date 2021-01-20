 GoMiddle - Looking at Terrell Pack's Offers
Looking at Terrell Pack's Offers

On the evening of of January 19, MTSU received a commitment from safety and wide receiver prospect Terrell Pack.

Let's take a gander at Pack's offers thus far.

Terrell Pack pledged to the Blue Raiders on January 19.

Pack's commitment came right off the heels of an offer from the Blue Raiders. Pack was offered by MTSU on January 15.

Pack's lone December offer was from Findlay University. That offer was on December 8.

Pack's other offers in 2020 were from: Shorter, Notre Dame College, St. Thomas University, Tennessee-Martin, and Tennessee State.

Back in September 28, 2019, Pack got an offer from Southern Mississippi.

