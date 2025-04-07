CUSA power rankings 4/7/2025

Ryan Wideman celebrates a robbed home run. Photo by WKU Athletic Communications.

It was another crazy week of college baseball in Conference USA. We had some nail-biters, a few non-competitive series, and a dominant win from the new No. 1 in my power rankings; let’s get into it.

Camden Ross batting. Photo by WKU Athletic Communications.

1. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 27-5 (6-3) There’s a new No. 1 in my Conference USA power rankings after an outstanding week from the WKU Hilltoppers, where they went 2-2 but were impressive against two ranked teams. It started with a midweek contest against the No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville. While the ‘Tops lost 5-4 in 10 innings, they went toe-to-toe with a ranked squad, proving why its pitching staff is one of the best in mid-major baseball. They followed it up with a dominant three-game set against the then-ranked DBU Patriots, where Western took the Friday game 4-3 before run-ruling the Pats 11-0 on Saturday. WKU lost the series finale 5-1 but had already taken the series and put CUSA on notice that they’re a great ball club and here to stay.

Patriots celebrate a home run. Photo by DBU Athletic Communications.

2. Dallas Baptist Patriots, 20-11 (5-4) The Patriots dropped from their top spot in my rankings for the first time this year after going .500 on the week with a big-time series loss. DBU mauled an inferior UT-Arlington team 14-4 on Tuesday before hosting the WKU Hilltoppers for a CUSA series with massive implications. Dallas Baptist dropped the Friday game by one run, but the big blow was an 11-0 run-rule loss on Saturday before taking the series finale 5-1. Dropping its first conference series of 2025 to Western Kentucky is not a bad loss, but the way they lost should raise concerns. Without a doubt, they’re still the most talented team in Conference USA, but after a rough week, you can’t keep them above WKU.

Seth Christmas celebrates a walk-off home run. Photo by Liberty Athletic Communications.

3. Liberty Flames, 22-11 (5-4) The Flames needed to rebound this week after losing the final two games of its weekend series against Jax State. They started with a 5-3 loss to Charlotte on Tuesday, extending its losing streak to three games before hosting the MTSU Blue Raiders. The Flames were highly frustrated with their recent play, so they took it out on the Blue Raiders. Liberty run-ruled Middle Tennessee in the series opener by a score of 13-3 before getting Middle’s best shot on Saturday as they faced star pitcher Drew Horn. The Blue Raider ace tossed five scoreless innings, but the resilient Flames never gave up and won on a Seth Christmas walk-off home run in the 10th inning. LU followed that with another mercy-rule victory on Sunday to sweep Middle Tennessee and get back on track with a huge weekend series coming up against WKU.

Andrew Ildefonso. Photo by FIU Athletic Communications.

4. Florida International Panthers, 20-12 (4-4) FIU began the week with a good win over Miami (Fla). Even though the Canes are 17-16, it’s a victory over a Power Four team to raise the Panthers’ RPI ranking. That good fortune didn’t continue into the weekend, though, as they would lose two out of three games to a red-hot Louisiana Tech team in Ruston. Game 1 was close as the Bulldogs used a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth to build more momentum heading into Saturday. LA Tech left no doubt with a 13-5 win to “sweep” the series, as Sunday’s game was canceled due to weather. Though a 1-2 record on the week isn’t good, FIU still has series wins over Jax State, Delaware, MTSU, and a midweek victory over the Hurricanes. So, they stay at No. 4 until someone definitively passes them.

Ace Williamson. Photo by JSU Athletic Communications.

5. Jax State Gamecocks, 21-11 (5-4) After taking two of three from Liberty March 28-29, Jax State would catch fire with a favorable schedule this week. The Gamecocks started their week with a 12-6 W against Alabama State before getting ready to play at Kennesaw State. The Owls made a late comeback on Friday with two runs in the eighth and ninth, but JSU survived with a 6-5 victory. However, Kennesaw came out on the winning side the following day to set up a Sunday rubber match. The Gamecocks and Owls battled back and forth, but in the end, Jax State came out on top 8-6, its fifth win in the last six games.

Sebastian Mexico hits a home run. Photo by LA Tech Athletic Communications.

6. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 20-12 (6-2) The Bulldogs are arguably the hottest team in Conference USA, which showed this week. They lost 12-3 to No. 3 LSU on Tuesday but followed it up with a run-rule victory over the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns before hosting Florida International over the weekend. LA Tech walked it off on Friday, then comfortably won 13-5 the next day. Unfortunately, the final game was canceled because of the weather. Even with a nine-run loss on Tuesday, LA Tech is a dangerous team and can continue its hot stretch with a three-game set this weekend against Middle Tennessee.

Kenny McKinley gets pumped up after his go-ahead home run. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

7. MTSU Blue Raiders, 15-16 (2-7) Middle Tennessee has been a disappointing team recently, losing nine of its last 12 contests. Although they beat Lipscomb 14-9 on Tuesday, the Blue Raiders were bludgeoned by the Liberty Flames in Lynchburg over the weekend. The Saturday game was close after Horn threw five scoreless innings, but the other games of the series resulted in two mercy-rule losses. MTSU finished the weekend being outscored 30-9 and is still searching for its first CUSA series win. This team has a lot of talent, including multiple potential draft picks. But if they can’t play consistent baseball, it won’t matter.

Aggies celebrate a home run. NMSU Athletic Communications.

8. New Mexico State Aggies, 17-15 (5-4) The top teams in Conference USA are good Mid-Major squads, but the bottom half is extremely muddy and starts around this area. New Mexico State has a couple of good bats but not a complete team to compete in this league. The Aggies dropped its midweek game to in-state opponent New Mexico by a score of 15-10. Then, they faced last place: Sam Houston State at home, where they took two of three from the Bearkats. NMSU won the series, but it wasn’t convincing, with the three games being decided by four runs or less. Usually, style points shouldn’t matter, but these are power rankings. The Aggies didn’t look very good, so they can’t be any higher than this.

Bo Rhudy. KSU Athletic Communications.

9. Kennesaw State Owls, 13-19 (4-5) What I said about NMSU is the same for Kennesaw State, they’re not a good baseball team. The 6-5 victory over Georgia State is a solid win as the Panthers sit at 18-13, but that’s where the good news ends for the Owls. KSU hosted the Jax State Gamecocks, and while it was competitive, they couldn’t pick up the series dub. Now they drop to 13-19 halfway through the season but can collect a few wins over Sam Houston this weekend.

Ryan Peterson on the mound. Photo by SHSU Athletic Communications.