Counter Point

The Blue Raiders fell on the road to the number-one ranked Tennessee Volunteers Monday night, 82-64, in what was their first game against a high-major opponent since 2021 and their first game against a ranked opponent since 2019. Despite the margin of defeat, Middle Tennessee put forth a very encouraging effort considering the opponent and the setting, leading by 6 at halftime after a 26-9 run to end the first 20 minutes, and staying within one possession until the final 8 minutes of regulation.

Jlynn Counter exited the game due to leg cramping at the 9:54 mark of the second half and never returned. The Blue Raiders only managed to score 8 points the remainder of the game. And yes, you can attribute some of that to facing one of the best defensive programs in the country on the road down the stretch as they understood the urgency and opportunity to pull away. That is certainly part of it, but Counter's impact is evident even beyond last night's game.

Let's start with the basics. It's been covered ad nauseam how much Nick McDevitt teams in Murfreesboro have struggled with turnovers. Currently, their turnover % this season via KenPom is 16.8%, ranking 132nd (out of 364). For the first time in seven years, Middle Tennessee ranks in the top half of the country in this category. Counter is the main catalyst of that effort, currently averaging 2.3 assists and only 1 turnover per contest, the only Blue Raider to do so in the Nick McDevitt era. Counter is also one of only 21 players nationally who have played 100 minutes with an assist percentage above 20% and a turnover percentage below 10%. This is a list that also includes Johni Broome, Kam Jones, and RJ Davis. Pretty good company.

Also consider that Counter led the Horizon league in turnovers (3.3 per game) each of his two years at IUPUI. A change in role and scenery, likely along with some hard work and dedication to development has turned a clear weakness into a clear strength.

Outside of his ball security, Counter is also a large part of MTSU's change in offensive identity, as the Blue Raiders have become one of the most prominent paint teams in the country. Per CBB Analytics, Middle Tennessee has scored 49.9% of their points in the paint, which ranks 94th percentile nationally. Counter is second on the team in points in the paint per game at 5.8, but is shooting a stellar 68.4% on his attempts, ranking in the 91st percentile among guards in D1 college basketball.

The on/off metrics provide the surest proof of Counter's essential impact. Per Sports Reference, Counter's box plus/minus currently stands at 6.6, ranking 5th among all Conference USA players and a full 2.5 ahead of the second highest Blue Raider (Essam Mostafa; 4.1). Per CBB Analytics, Counter leads the team in net rating at +16.1 and is second in offensive rating at 114.7.

Counter's worst stretch as a Blue Raider might have been the first half of the Belmont game. Do keep in mind this was Counter's first time seeing the floor after a knee injury against South Florida three games prior. At halftime, Middle trailed Belmont 38-30. Counter had 0 points, 1 assist, 2 turnovers and was -10 while on the court in just six minutes of action. The script however completely flipped in the second half, as he erupted with 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting, 4 assists, zero turnovers and +12 as the Raiders fell just short to the Bruins 82-79 in a valiant comeback effort.

This tale of two halves for the team was completely reflective of a tale of two halves from Counter, further confirming his importance to this team.

Looking past the numbers, Jlynn Counter has proven himself to be a trusted game manager. The assist-to-turnover ratio proves a strength in decision-making, but what's special about Counter is he can win possessions 80-feet from the basket after the Raiders secure a defensive rebound. The senior guard has a true knack of being judicious when to push in transition, when to slow it down, when to feed a hot hand of Porter or Mostafa or Weston. His statistical profile at IUPUI didn't resemble it, but Counter is the floor general Nick McDevitt and Middle Tennessee has been missing since 2022.

Jlynn Counter provides stability, poise, and leadership at a position in which had seen much volatility the past two seasons. He doesn't offer as much explosive scoring pizzazz as his backcourt colleagues Cam Weston and Jestin Porter, but what he does offer glues everything together and allows those other two to play basketball to their strengths.

Despite only being in Murfreesboro for half a year and only collecting 11 wins over his two prior seasons as a D1 college athlete, Counter was among the most essential players to Middle Tennessee's impressive 9-4 nonconference season, and should continue to be as conference play begins.



