The transfer portal is becoming somewhat of a lifeblood when it comes to college football programs going forward. The landscape is changing and it has become imperative to add a decent amount of kids through the portal. One player in the crosshairs of the MTSU staff has been Kellen Stewart. Stewart is a receiver out of Austin Peay State University. Stewart is an absolute blazer who can play inside at the slot receiver position or at the outside receiver slot. Stewart announced his commitment to MTSU on May 8.

I got the opportunity to catch up and chat with Stewart. Stewart was quick to address the issue of his game translating to the Division One, Conference USA level. "Although I have played in D1, ASUN Conference at Austin Peay State, I have always had the ability to adjust and adapt to any game play no matter the team or the players," he said. "I recall the game we played last November against Alabama, I went out for a go route where I had one of the top DB’s beat by at least three yards. Unfortunately the ball was over thrown, along with that I completed of couple of passes as well, but need less to say I feel my game will translate just well to CUSA play." Stewart expressed that he is chomping at the bit to prove himself on a bigger stage. "I’m just ready to show my true talent and skills this upcoming season, something C-USA hasn’t seen," he said,.

