Commit Conversation: Kellen Stewart
The transfer portal is becoming somewhat of a lifeblood when it comes to college football programs going forward. The landscape is changing and it has become imperative to add a decent amount of kids through the portal.
One player in the crosshairs of the MTSU staff has been Kellen Stewart. Stewart is a receiver out of Austin Peay State University.
Stewart is an absolute blazer who can play inside at the slot receiver position or at the outside receiver slot.
Stewart announced his commitment to MTSU on May 8.
I got the opportunity to catch up and chat with Stewart.
Stewart was quick to address the issue of his game translating to the Division One, Conference USA level.
"Although I have played in D1, ASUN Conference at Austin Peay State, I have always had the ability to adjust and adapt to any game play no matter the team or the players," he said.
"I recall the game we played last November against Alabama, I went out for a go route where I had one of the top DB’s beat by at least three yards. Unfortunately the ball was over thrown, along with that I completed of couple of passes as well, but need less to say I feel my game will translate just well to CUSA play."
Stewart expressed that he is chomping at the bit to prove himself on a bigger stage.
"I’m just ready to show my true talent and skills this upcoming season, something C-USA hasn’t seen," he said,.
Stewart mentioned that he was ecstatic to get that MTSU offer.
"When they offered me it didn’t seem real, especially with very little game footage I had, but I prayed that some one just give me a chance," he said.
"I guess you can say it was surreal, but after it finally hit me that they offered me I felt a overwhelming amount of joy, happiness and peace all in one."
Stewart said he knows why what drew him to MTSU, and what prodded him to choose the Blue Raiders.
"I chose MTSU, because of there culture and how the coaches carry themselves," he said.
"They show love for the players like we’re one of there children which is a love that is rare."
There were other programs that had offered and were drawing his attention. Those schools are: Houston Christian, Prairie State and "Other universities that were in my hometown."
Stewart added that he has indeed visited MTSU and he like what he saw.
"I have visited the campus and I was very impressed as well as amazed with how big and official it is," Stewart said,
On an ending note, he said that he has three years of eligibility remaining.