Transfer Talk: Joseph Habinowski

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders have been in the process of bolstering the 2025 roster, adding not just guys from the high school and junior college ranks, but also from the transfer portal.

The Blue Raiders got a recent addition from the likes of Ohio Bobcats offensive lineman Joseph Habinowski. Habinowski is a versatile, jack-of-all-trades lineman who brings some versatility to the table. He is capable of being slotted at not just offensive guard, but offensive tackle as well.

Publisher Matt Dossett got the opportunity to catch up with the big fella.

"I chose Middle Tennessee because it’s the perfect fit for me," he said.

"I connected right away with the coaches and the people I met, and I know this is a place where I can be successful—on and off the field."

Habinowski made clear why he picked MTSU and how enticing it is to go into a program were he can contribute.

"It’s an amazing opportunity for me to come in and compete to be big contributor. The offensive scheme fits me perfectly, and I’ll be able to pick it up quickly and contribute immediately."

Habinowski highlighted why he likes staff members Kendall Simmons in particular.

"Coach Kendall Simmons has a ton of experience with offensive line play, and there’s a lot I know I’ll learn from him," he said.

"That was a big part of my decision—he’s someone who can help take my game to the next level. MT is a program that’s focused on winning a C-USA Championship, and I’m fully committed to doing whatever it takes to help this team get there. With the experience I bring from Ohio and the tools I have, I know I can add value and be a big contributor. There are several coaches and players with ties to South Florida, specifically Broward County, where I'm from, and I really liked that. Coach Mason also has a connection with Dameon Jones, my high school head football coach at Chaminade-Madonna."

Habinowski divulged that he told Simmons, informing him of his pledge and that Simmons was "fired up."

He also went on to detail what he likes about head man Coach Derek Mason.

"What I really liked about Coach Mason is his confidence and his business approach," he said.

"He’s confident, experienced, and knows exactly what it takes to build a winning program. I’m fully bought in to what he’s doing here, and I want to be a part of it."

Habinowski said that he indeed has visited the Boro.

"I visited MT and had a great time meeting with the coaches, staff, and some of the players. Seeing the campus, the facilities, and getting a feel for Murfreesboro was amazing."

Habinowski said that there were a couple other schools that were contenders.

"I chose MT over Purdue and Illinois State. Ultimately it was the best fit and the perfect opportunity to for me to achieve my goals."