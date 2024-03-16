Just less than a year removed from a torn UCL causing internal brace surgery in his throwing elbow, Cole Torbett has made his presence felt with the Blue Raider program in 2024.

In his first season with Middle Tennessee, the Johnson City, Tenn. native made four appearances on the mound registering a 12.15 ERA and 10 punchouts across 6.2 innings of work. During his fourth and final time on the mound last season on March 11 against Fairfield, Torbett had to be removed from the game in the middle of the third inning after feeling a pop in his left elbow.

“The process of my injury was very long and hard,” said redshirt freshman pitcher Cole Torbett. “I was mainly just trying to keep looking forward and not getting down on myself for not being able to play.”

The long journey of rehab was a very tough one, but one that Torbett had the mindset to handle.

“Rehab was very difficult my first month post operation,” said Torbett. “The second-and third-month mark was when I was really getting movement back and rehab it to strengthen my arm. The whole process was very difficult for me. I had to stay on everything every day to make sure I could pitch the next year.”

“Every day he (Torbett) would have a fire in his eyes with him imagining his return to the mound,” said Middle Tennessee baseball trainer Quinn MacDonald.

“He always came in with the same attitude and his personality shined throughout the entire rehab process. He was always a joy to have come in because no matter what day anyone else was having and even though he was returning from surgery he would always come laugh, smile, and make jokes to make the rehab process more enjoyable.”

Before his time in Murfreesboro, the in-state product attended Science Hill high school in East Tenn., where he was a two-sport standout. Not only did Torbett impress at baseball, but he was also a star on the football field. The multi-year starting slot receiver earned all-region honors while also setting the hilltoppers all-time, single season and game receptions record at Science Hill. As a four-year starter on the diamond, Torbett hit .389 and .345 at the plate during his junior and senior seasons, respectively.

On the mound, the southpaw registered a 20-3 record over his last two seasons while leading the hilltoppers to a state title in 2021. The baseball accolades were countless for Torbett during his career at Science Hill. Some of these honors include two-time all-state, two-time all-conference, three-time all-tournament and two-time all-region. Impressingly enough, he was named the 2021 TBCA Tennessee Baseball Player of the Year his junior season and was a 2022 Tennessee Mr. Baseball finalist during his senior campaign.

“The experience of being able to win state is an awesome feeling,” said Torbett. “I got to be with my buddies the whole way. It’s a great feeling that not a lot of people have. It’s a memory that I will always remember.”

Following off-season elbow surgery, Torbett was finally able to return to the mound for Middle Tennessee. So far on the season, he has made seven appearances recording a 5.63 ERA across 16 innings of work. The southpaw has given up 10 earned runs while impressively registering 19 punchouts, averaging more than one strikeout per inning.

“It looks like he hasn’t missed a beat since the last time he stepped on a mound, he worked his tail off to get back to this point and go hone his craft which you can especially see in his changeup,” said MacDonald. “He continually searches for answers to become the best pitcher he can be and to find an edge even when the cards aren’t always dealt in his favor.”

During Torbett’s first three appearances this season, he sustained a sub two ERA across six innings while giving up only one earned run and striking out six, five of which came during his start against SEC foe Alabama a few weeks ago.

“My first time getting on the mound this season felt great,” said Torbett. “I felt like I was finally part of the team again and being able to contribute in a positive way. My first start was against Alabama. I was very confident in myself that no matter what I was going to go out there and pound the strike zone and give us a chance to win it. I was on a pitch count and threw 45 pitches with 5 strikeouts through 2 scoreless innings.”

The numbers have swelled just a touch since then as the 5-foot-10 lefty continues to build the pitch count back up while also getting into a rhythm returning from a major injury suffered not too long ago. Nevertheless, expect the highly talented product to see a barrage of opportunities on the mound as the 2024 season progresses.