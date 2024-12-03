BREAKING: WR Javonte Sherman intends to enter the transfer portal

MTSU continues to lose players as wide receiver Javonte Sherman intends to enter the transfer portal with a year of eligibility remaining, GoMiddle has learned.

Sherman was a three-star prospect out of high school and signed with the Blue Raiders in 2020. He didn’t see the field much in his first two seasons, playing in six games and recording just one reception.

However, 2023 was a year where he played in every game, including eight starts, where he hauled in 19 passes for 125 yards. He had his best game against Murray State, where he racked up five receptions for 52 yards, both a team-high.

Coming into his redshirt junior year it was thought that he would take the next step and be a playmaker for first-year head coach Derek Mason. Sherman did not do that and instead played in only six games where he caught nine balls for 108 yards.

He has decided to try his luck in the portal and go somewhere that can offer more playing time. With the loss of Omari Kelly, Sherman would have been the veteran receiver but now Mason and Co. will turn to Cam’ron Lacy, Myles Butler and whoever they bring in via the portal.

The transfer portal opens on December 9th, and Sherman will officially enter his name with a final season of eligibility.