BREAKING: Wide receiver Tyree Patterson commits to MTSU

The MTSU recruiting staff has been hard at work, but it’s beginning to pay off as it landed the first commitment from the transfer portal in WR Tyree Patterson , GoMiddle has learned.

Before college, Patterson played at Eustis High School, earning multiple Division I offers, including Florida, FIU, UCF, and Liberty, but chose to be a Golden Knight.

He redshirted his freshman season, but in 2024, he appeared in three games without recording a reception, which led him to enter the transfer portal. The Middle Tennessee loved his route running and ability to create separation with DBs, so they hosted him this past weekend with multiple other recruits.

That visit featured meetings with position coaches and coordinators, a trip to Downton Nashville, and more. The pass-catcher raved about his visit and the staff, so he committed to Coach Derek Mason’s team.

“The visit was great. It met my expectations in a lot of ways, starting with the coaching staff. They were very nice and honest people who were passionate about the program,” said Patterson. “Coach Williams is willing to work with his players no matter what, and I’ve heard nothing but great things about him from other coaches. I know he can coach me into being the best wide receiver I can be.”

Although the area and coaches impressed him, the route runner loved the education at Middle Tennessee State. The Blue Raiders have the No. 8 Graduation Success Rate (GSR), which left a mark on Patterson and helped make his decision easier.

After his visit ended on Sunday, he knew that MTSU was where he wanted to be, so he canceled all future visits and shut his recruitment down to join the MT family.