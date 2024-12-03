BREAKING: Tight end Taharin Sudderth intends to enter transfer portal

The former in-state recruit appeared in 32 games over his four years as a Blue Raider.

As Middle Tennessee football players continue to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal, the latest one to do so is tight end Taharin Sudderth , GoMiddle has learned.

He had a standout career at ALCOA High School, playing under legendary coach Gary Rankin before coming to Murfreesboro.

After playing one game as a freshman, he burst on to the scene in 2022, appearing in 13 games for MTSU. That season he began the year on the defensive line but did end up recording one reception.

In 2023, he recorded one reception in seven games as a redshirt sophomore.

This season he played in eleven games, recording three catches for 16 yards in a depth role.

Moving forward at the tight end position, Middle Tennessee now has Jacob Coleman, Evan Poticher, Brody Benke, and an incoming freshman.