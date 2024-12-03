BREAKING: Terry Wilkins intends to enter transfer portal as grad transfer

In his five seasons in Murfreesboro, he played in 30 games for the Blue Raiders, including appearing in all 12 games this season. Now, he will look to play his final season of college football elsewhere.

As players enter the transfer portal, Middle Tennessee loses another player from the running back room as Terry Wilkins now intends to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, GoMiddle has learned.

Wilkins came to Murfreesboro after a very successful high school career in Memphis. In his first two seasons, he would play in just one game and gain two redshirts with the COVID year taking effect in his first season at Middle Tennessee.

In his third season at MTSU in 2022, he began to work his way into the rotation on limited snaps. He would record 19 carries for 110 yards for the season, although the vast majority of that would come on his lone touchdown rush of 69 yards against Louisiana Tech.

His redshirt sophomore season the following season was nearly identical as he recorded 18 carries for 146 yards, with his lone touchdown coming on a 75-yard rush against Jacksonville State.

With the new coaching staff in town this season, Wilkins had a clean slate to command a bigger workload and earn a spot in the rotation, especially after Frank Peasant went down for the year early in the season. He is averaging nearly six touches per game.

On the season, he has run 47 times for 159 yards and a touchdown, in addition to 63 receiving yards and another score. He has been able to have a little bit of success catching the ball, recording 12 catches.

With Wilkins and Peasant gone, the position group at MTSU enters a new and younger era of running backs in addition to veteran returner Flip Credle. The Blue Raiders are expected to add another play to this unit for the next season.