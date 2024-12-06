BREAKING: Safety John Howse IV enters transfer portal

Middle Tennessee has already lost 18 players to the transfer portal, but you can add onto that as starting safety John Howse IV has entered as a graduate transfer, GoMiddle has learned. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Howse was a consensus three-star safety coming out of high school and signed with the Vanderbilt Commodores. In his three seasons as a ‘Dore, he saw rotational time but only racked up 20 tackles and an interception with his hometown team, including his best season in 2023, where he made 15 total tackles.

Following his final year in Nashville, he entered his name into the portal and landed with the coach who recruited him to Vandy, Derek Mason. Howse showed out in the summer, earning him a spot as the starting safety; he balled out in his first collegiate start against Tennessee Tech as he recorded five tackles, a TFL, and an interception.

He would follow that up with another good game in week two against the Ole Miss Rebels. Howse finished his 2024 campaign with 48 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, a sack and two picks. After this season, the Nashville, Tennessee native would enter the portal for the second time in his career with a year of eligibility left.

Howse would’ve been one of the only starting defensive backs returning for 2025, but he’s decided to try his luck elsewhere. MTSU will turn to their younger players while getting help from the portal.