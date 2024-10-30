BREAKING: Running back Frank Peasant plans to enter transfer portal

He will now redshirt this season after playing in just three game, suffering an injury against Ole Miss early in the game that has held him out since.

Senior running back Frank Peasant intends to enter the transfer portal at his next opportunity GoMiddle has learned. He will have one year of eligibility as a graduate transfer once he enter the portal officially.

Under the former coaching staff, Frank Peasant had a prominent role as his downhill running that came with a lot of power complemented the air raid passing attack nicely, making an impact right away.

In 2020, as a true freshman, he would appear in nine games with one start against Troy. Since the covid year did not count towards his eligibility, 2021 would again be labeled his freshman season, where he would make another start and play in 12 games. This is where he would start to really see action, turning in 304 yards and three touchdowns on 79 carries.

His breakout season would come the next year when he took over the backfield and would rush for 774 yards and nine touchdowns.

While some expected a breakout going into the 2023 season, he battled injuries to his way to just 306 rushing yards on the season, starting seven of nine games he played in.

He would face another injury problem with the aforementioned leg injury against Ole Miss. Prior to his injury he started two games, rushing ten times for 49 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner against Tennessee Tech.