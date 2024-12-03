BREAKING: Receiver Ethan Crite intends to enter transfer portal

The dual-sport athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining to use.

Wide receiver Ethan Crite is among the latest players who have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal, GoMiddle . The redshirt freshman, who is also a track star, played in seven games during his two seasons.

Crite came to Murfreesboro as a dual-sport athlete, starring in football and track at Roswell (Ga.). As a freshman under Rick Stockstill at Middle Tennessee, he used his redshirt as he appeared in only two games.

As the new coaching staff came in and prioritized more size and athleticism, Crite began to work his way up the depth chart. He earned Scout Team Player of the Week early in the season.

As Gamarion Carter began to struggle with injuries in the back half of the season, Crite began to see his first meaningful playing time, especially against Jacksonville State, where he earned a start. In that game, he recorded two catches.

On the season, he recorded those two catches for 14 yards.

Moving forward, the position room now stands at Myles Butler, Gamarion Carter, Kellen Stewart, Cam'ron Lacy, Josh Evans, and the incoming freshman.