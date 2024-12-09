BREAKING: Quarterback Luther Richesson intends to enter transfer portal

This was his first season in Murfreesboro, coming in with the new coaching staff. While competing as a backup quarterback, he did not appear in any games for the Blue Raiders this season. He will have two seasons of eligibility to use at his next stop.

As players continue to enter the transfer portal, quarterback Luther Richesson intends to enter the transfer portal, GoMiddle has learned.

Richesson had a successful high school career as nearby Lipscomb Academy became a national power for a stretch under head coach Trent Dilfer. That earned him a three-star rating from Rivals and he would leave for the University of Cincinnati.

However, after falling behind in a quarterback battle among several young options, he entered the transfer portal before the season started.

From there, he went to Golden West JC in California and saw limited action. He passed for 273 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions while adding another 231 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.

From there, he would announce that he planned to use his next three years of eligibility back in the mid-state at MTSU. He seemed to be a strong fit for the type of offense that the new coaching staff would be bringing in and could ultimately take over the quarterback position once veteran Nick Vattiato graduated.

However, similar to his situation at Cincinnati, he lost another battle between young quarterbacks when true freshman Roman Gagliano ultimately emerged from fall camp, having earned the QB2 title.

The writing was on the wall for Richesson yet again, and now he is looking elsewhere for a better opportunity to showcase his talents at the collegiate level.

The Blue Raiders enter the offseason with three scholarship players that will be listed at quarterback and potentially an emergency option in safety Xavier Williams.