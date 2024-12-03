BREAKING: OL Simon Wilson intends to enter the transfer portal

MTSU’s roster has already taken a massive hit with losses of over ten players. Now there’s another, in versatile offensive lineman Simon Wilson, who intends to enter the transfer portal, GoMiddle has learned. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Illinois native started his career at Iowa Central, where he redshirted his freshman season before playing nine games the following year. Following his redshirt freshman campaign, he entered his name into the portal and chose Middle Tennessee State.

In 2023, he played in all 12 games, but most of his snaps came on special teams. However, after another year of development and key departures, 2024 was supposed to be his year. He had a good year and played in every game, including 11 starts.

Wilson was a versatile lineman who played all three interior positions and played well, especially against Western Kentucky in week three, where he earned a spot on the PFF Team of the Week.

He would have been the third returning starter on the offensive line had he stayed, but now that Wilson is in the portal, MTSU will turn to underclassmen to fill the void.

Wilson has a year remaining eligibility and will make the second transfer of his collegiate career when it opens on December 9th.