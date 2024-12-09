BREAKING: OL Julius Pierce enters transfer portal

The transfer portal is at it again as MTSU offensive lineman Julius Pierce has entered the portal, GoMiddle has learned. He will have a year of eligibility remaining.

Pierce had a good career at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, winning three district and conference titles. Along with becoming an All-Conference lineman and setting the program record for pancakes.

He chose Florida International out of high school, where he played four seasons, including nine starts over the final two. He entered the portal for the first time and found a new home at Middle Tennessee State.

Pierce had a solid first year as a Blue Raider, playing in all 12 games and being named Offensive Lineman of the Game against UTEP.

It seemed like 2024 would be another successful season when he played the first 42 snaps of the year while garnering a 70.6 PFF grade. Unfortunately, he would leave the game with a season-ending injury and be on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

Pierce will be in his Graduate Student year with a final season of eligibility and looking for his third school.