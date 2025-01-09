BREAKING: Offensive lineman Aaren Alexander commits to MTSU

“I feel that being at MTSU will offer me opportunities that were not previously accessible to me, and I feel that I will be a valuable asset to the team,” said Alexander. “Being at this school will give me a more positive and meaningful future, and it doesn’t hurt to be closer to home.”

Versatile Delta State offensive lineman Aaren Alexander has been in the portal for a month but has found a home as he’s committed to MTSU, GoMiddle has learned. The 6’3, 290lb lineman will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The Cordova, Tennessee native started his career with the Austin Peay Govs but only played one game for then-head coach Scotty Walden, which led to him entering the transfer portal. He landed at Delta State, where he rotated in at multiple positions for the Statesmen, which made him an enticing player for the Blue Raiders.

To play for coaches Kendall Simmons and Baer Hunter, you have to come with violent intentions and be flexible on the line. Both coaches told Alexander he brings those traits to the gridiron. This excited the redshirt junior lineman, who says he sees himself rotating at all positions on the O-line since he has experience at tackles, guard, and center.

“Coach [Kendall] Simmons and [Baer] Hunter are great individuals who go about and teach the game the way I do,” Alexander says. “They continue to tell me they love my versatility and athleticism. I’m available for everything on the line. I am fitted for center, but I can play anywhere.”

After the dead period ended, the Blue Raiders hosted Alexander on a visit to Murfreesboro, where they showed him the campus, facilities and talked about the plan for him at MTSU. He liked what he saw, but what impressed him in particular was what the coaching staff told him.

He raved about the clarity of the staff and how they could help him succeed on and off the field. Even though the football side of things is intriguing, so is the classroom, and that’s another reason why he committed to the Blue Raiders.

With his versatility, Alexander can compete for a spot everywhere but could look at the center, especially with MT lacking experience in that position.

He is the fifth offensive line transfer of this class, joining EJ Harris (Auburn), Ikani Tuiono (Nebraska-Kearney), Quentin Butler (Dodge City CC), and Jacob Otts (Rhode Island).