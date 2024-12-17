BREAKING: Louisiana Tech tight end Hunter Tipton transferring to MTSU

MTSU has landed intra-conference tight end transfer Hunter Tipton (Photo by LA Tech Athletics)

The second time around is the charm for Middle Tennessee as they land versatile tight end transfer Hunter Tipton after being heavily involved in his recruitment out of junior college last offseason. In addition to that junior college experience, he now has a year of experience at Louisiana Tech under his belt, which he can build upon at MTSU. "I felt like God was guiding me to MTSU," said Tipton. "As soon as I left, God gave me peace over MTSU.

Coming out of the junior college ranks, he had earned seven offers before choosing Louisana Tech over Middle Tennessee. He spent the majority of this season as the number-two tight end for the Bulldogs, having an essential role as a blocker and flashing his receiving upside when adding five receptions for 23 yards. Now, as he commits to MTSU, he will be in line for a more prominent role in the offense, which can utilize his versatility as a blocker and receiving threat. "I am looking forward to playing tight end here at MTSU, following up after the previous tight ends having 600+ yards and almost 900+ yards and looking to match that."