BREAKING: Lineman Morgan Scott enters transfer portal as graduate transfer

In three seasons at Middle Tennessee , he appeared in 17 games including three starts. As a graduate, he will have one year of eligibility to use at his final stop in his college football career.

Offensive lineman Morgan Scott has entered his name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer today, GoMiddle has learned.

Scott began his collegiate career by going the junior college route. He would play in one game and redshirt in his lone season at Coffeyville C.C.

After that lone season, the Memphis product would make his way to Murfreesboro to play for the previous coaching staff. In his first year as a Blue Raider, he would appear in three games.

Last season, he appeared on 29 snaps over six games, the majority of which came via special team opportunities.

When Derek Mason's new coaching staff came to town, openings were created up front on both lines of scrimmage, which created a more significant path to the field for Scott.

As a redshirt junior this season, he appeared in eight games. He started the games against Duke, Jacksonville State, and UTEP in addition getting starter reps in games against Tennessee Tech and Ole Miss.

Morgan Scott was heavily in the mix for the starting tackle jobs during the preseason and has filled in at points as the offensive line has struggled with injuries. While he looks for greener grass potentially elsewhere, the Blue Raiders will turn their own focus to bringing in more talent up front in addition to some promising young players such as true freshman Zach Clayton.