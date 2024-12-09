BREAKING: Linebacker Jordan Thompson enters the transfer portal

The transfer portal officially opened this morning, and starting linebacker Jordan Thompson has already entered, GoMiddle has learned. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Thompson came to Middle Tennessee from Julius Chambers High School in North Carolina, where he was a standout defender. He redshirted his freshman season but would get the starting spot in 2024.

His first collegiate start went about as well as one could hope, as he recorded a team-high five tackles, 1.5 TFLs and a QB hurry. He followed that up with another good game at Ole Miss, where he made three tackles and sacked Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Thompson would miss the UTEP and NMSU games due to injury. But he would end his redshirt freshman season strong with 37 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, a sack, two pass breakups, and two hurries.

The 5’11, 214lb linebacker would have been one of three returning backers, but Thompson will now test his luck in the transfer portal. MTSU will turn to Muaaz Byard, Parker Hughes, and Ammarien Bailey, as well as any transfer they bring in to fill the void.