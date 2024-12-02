BREAKING: Linebacker Devyn Curtis enters portal as graduate transfer

He spent five seasons at Middle Tennessee, earning the starting job at middle linebacker when healthy over the last couple of seasons.

With the regular season officially over for the Blue Raiders, roster movement is in full swing. This time, it happens with decorated linebacker Devyn Curtis entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Curtis began his career in Murfreesboro during the 2020 season, earning snaps in seven games. He would get the universal COVID redshirt for this season.

In 2021, he would get his standard redshirt, playing in just four games, including one start.

From there, he saw his career begin to take off. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, he started 12 games for Middle Tennessee and recorded 55 tackles that season.

During the 2023 season, he battled injuries but managed to appear in ten games, during which time he recorded 45 tackles.

He entered the transfer portal before returning for the first season under new head coach Derek Mason. He was expected to be an important leader for this defense during the transition.

He was just that before getting injured and missing the season's final nine games.

As a graduate transfer, he will have one year of eligibility to use at the next stop in his collegiate career. He can be a productive linebacker and leader for a front seven when healthy.

When it comes to the future of the position for MTSU, the Blue Raiders will be relying on the likes of Jordan Thompson, Amarrien Bailey, and Muaaz Byard at the current moment.