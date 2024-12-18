BREAKING: Junior college linebacker Jaiyden Thompson commits to MTSU

Itawamba C.C. versatile linebacker Jaiyden Thompson has commited to MTSU (Thompson)

It is no secret that the coaching staff at Middle Tennessee is challenged by the task of building a nearly entirely new defensive unit this offseason. However, this allows the staff to build the unit in their image, which is one of big, athletic, and versatile players. That description perfectly describes junior college linebacker Jaiyden Thompson. Now, the Itawamba C.C. (MS) star is the latest to announce his commitment to the Blue Raiders.

Advertisement

His commitment comes after an official visit to Murfreesboro on Saturday to get a better look inside the Middle Tennessee football program. "My visit went good. I really loved the coaching staff and the environment up there. What stood out the most to me is how the coaching staff are so invested in the players and the program to try to make them better and the program better every day." During the visit, he was able to connect with some important members of the coaching staff, including future position coach A.J. Reisig. "The conversation with Coach Reisig was good, just talking about his vision of how the team could use me in different ways and how he could make me a better player but also a better man outside of football," the new commit told GoMIddle.

In his two seasons at Itawamba C.C., Thompson has had a productive two-year career facing the top Mississippi junior college talent. As a true freshman, he was used all over with more of an emphasis on playing primarily on the inside of the linebacker corps. As a result, he racked up a ton of tackles, finishing the season with 84 takedowns, including five for loss. The new commit possesses a massive frame, which allows him to do many different things, such as chase down ball carriers or rush off the edge. This season, as a sophomore, he tapped into that versatility as an outside linebacker, recording 54 tackles while causing constant havoc in the backfield with six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.