BREAKING: D2 Offensive lineman Ikani Tuiono commits to MTSU

Middle Tennessee lost its fair share of players via the portal, but now they can take advantage of it as O-lineman Daniel Tuiono has committed to the Blue Raiders, GoMiddle has learned.

The 6’4, 280lb center was previously at Nebraska-Kearney and Independence CC before that. He redshirted with UNK in 2023 but appeared in seven games this year.

Tuiono was offered by MTSU just a few days after the portal opened and then took a visit December 14-15 where he met with the coaching staff. He liked them all, but head coach Derek Mason and offensive line coach Kendall Simmons stood out.

“I loved getting to speak with Coach Mason and Coach Simmons about my future. Just getting information on his plan for me if I end up at MTSU,” said Tuiono. “He kept it real and informed me of his expectations for me and the program. The whole staff was amazing and showed my family and I so much love.”

His visit featured meetings with coaches, but recruits also got the opportunity to see downtown Nashville and different places around Murfreesboro. This was a nice break from football, allowing the players to bond with each other.

The Blue Raider offensive line was not up to par in 2024, so there is an emphasis on getting better through the transfer portal. Simmons believes Tuiono can help with that and especially likes his athleticism and physicality in the trenches, which is a must to play for MTSU.

“They (MTSU) want to be better as an offensive line group and change the room around. The coaching staff feels I can come in immediately to compete and set the standard,” Tuiono said.

The Blue Raiders lost Julius Pierce and Simon Wilson to the portal, so they desperately needed a center. The Harbor City, California native could be that veteran presence on the O-line that Middle needs.

He will now step into an offensive line with Mateo Guevara, Zach Clayton, Marcus Miller and Isaac Rue.







