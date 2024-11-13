BREAKING: J'Shun Bodiford entering the transfer portal as graduate transfer

In four seasons, he played in 19 games for the Blue Raiders, starting three. He started the season opener this year against Tennessee Tech at right tackle, but would miss the rest of the season due to injury, which will allow for him to play another season of college football.

As graduate transfers begin to enter their names in to the transfer portal, another player has done so from Middle Tennessee in offensive lineman J'Shun Bodiford, GoMiddle has learned.

Bodiford began his collegiate career playing two seasons at Northeast Mississippi C.C. in the junior college ranks and would go on to earn second team all-conference in 2020.

From there he would commit to Rick Stockstill and Middle Tennessee, where he has spent the last four years of his career.

He would redshirt his first season in Murfreesboro, playing in two games. The 2022 season was where he would carve out a role in the offense as a redshirt junior. That year he would play in nine games and start the bowl game against San Diego State. He looked to carry that momentum from the end of the season into the 2023 season, where again he would be utilized heavily, playing in seven games and starting a game.

With the new coaching staff in town, he ultimately won the starting right tackle job as a graduate player this season but would get hurt in the season opener against Tennessee Tech. He has not played since, seeing only 28 snaps before injury.

As this staff looks to continue to improve the size, physicality, and explosiveness of this team during the offseason, Bodiford seemed like a prime candidate to either transfer or move on from college football. While he lacks size for a Divison 1 offensive tackle, standing at just 6-foot-3 and 281 pounds, his experience should earn him some looks.